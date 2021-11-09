Reuters. – The Mexican cement company Cemex, one of the largest in the world, said on Monday that it closed a financing contract for 3.25 billion dollars and used the resources to completely liquidate another agreement.

The new instrument includes term loans for 1.5 billion dollars amortizable over five years and a revolving loan committed to five years for 1.75 billion dollars, the company detailed, with business in more than 50 countries.

“The credit agreement has limits of financial ratios consistent with an investment grade capital structure, with a maximum leverage ratio of 3.75 times during the term of the loan and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.75 times,” he said in a statement to the Mexican stock market.

Cemex reported a drop in its operating flow for the third quarter at the end of October, due to the impact of interruptions in the supply chain and increases in energy costs.

Its shares closed on Monday with a strong gain of 10.20%, at 14.26 pesos on the local stock market, prior to the announcement.

