The Mexican Caribbean will have a presence in the 45th edition of Tourist Tianguis of Mexico which takes place from November 16 to 19 at the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention and Exhibition Center in Mérida.

The delegation of Quintana Roo headed by the governor Carlos Joaquin, is made up of representatives of the tourist destinations that make up the Mexican Caribbean, as well as 42 companies from the private initiative between hotels, parks and service providers, the State Tourism Secretariat and the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council.

With strict security measures, this business forum based on pre-established appointments between buyers and exhibitors, promotes a wide variety of tourism products to project Mexico with excellence worldwide. It is carried out in person after date changes due to the health situation related to the restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, the pavilion of the Mexican Caribbean has an area of ​​800 m2 approximately. There are an estimated 3,000 work appointments with online travel agencies, tour operators, airline representatives and the media.

