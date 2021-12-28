The third richest person in Mexico sent a moving New Years message to Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiasts on Christmas Eve. Ricardo Salinas Pliego recommended staying away from fiat money and buying Bitcoin in a two-minute video.

He gives his 957,200 Twitter followers three tips as part of his Christmas and New Years message before asking his followers to Retweet and share:

“Stay away from fiat money. Be it the dollar, the euro or the yen, they are all the same. It is fake money made of fake paper. Central banks are producing more than ever.”

He pauses before pointing at the camera to say: “Invest in Bitcoin!”

In front of a golden Christmas tree, the other two pieces of advice that Salinas gave his followers were to put aside jealousy and believe in yourself, especially when pursuing freedom and innovation.

It is not a surprise that Salinas is promoting investment in BTC. As a leading Bitcoin believer since 2013, his Biography on Twitter he describes him simply as a “Mexican businessman and holder of Bitcoin.”

Salinas intends that the second retail bank in Mexico, Banco Azteca, be the first lender in the country to do business in BTC. However, Salinas, president of the bank’s parent company Grupo Salinas, was disappointed in June of this year.

In response to its ambitious plans, Mexico’s central bank declared that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are not legal tender and their use is prohibited in the country’s financial system. In September this year, Alejandro Díaz de León, governor of the Bank of Mexico, ruled out that BTC was a reliable legal tender, citing its price volatility as a major obstacle to its full adoption.

This is unlikely to deter Salinas. He has been making the orange pyramid of 128 million Mexicans since the summer and, in an interview with Cointelegraph in January of this year, shared his belief that BTC is an asset that cannot be confiscated.

In the interview, he also stated that he first bought BTC at $ 500 in 2013 through Grayscale, saying that in 2018 it had been one of his “best investments ever.” Too a tweeted in favor of remittances in Bitcoin, which could be a potential $ 40 billion market for Mexicans sending cross-border payments to the United States.

Keep reading: