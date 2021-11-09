Carstens was Governor of Banco de México (Banxico) from 2010 to 2017. From 1999 to 2000, he was the Executive Director of the IMF and in 2006 he was Secretary of the Treasury.

The deputy general manager, Luiz Awazu Pereira da Silva, was also confirmed in his position.

“Both Agustín and Luiz have provided outstanding leadership as the Bank transforms under the BIS Innovation 2025 strategy and amid the challenges brought on by the pandemic. The Board is very pleased that they have agreed to stay to lead the BIS through of future challenges and opportunities, “said Jens Weidmann, President of the Bundesbank.

The BIS also announced that it elected Stefan Ingves, Governor of the Sveriges Riksbank, as Vice President for a term of three years.

“Stefan is currently the longest-serving member of the BIS Council. I would like to welcome you in this new role as vice president and thank you for your continued service to the BIS Council as I prepare to complete my presidency, ”Weidman said.