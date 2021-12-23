Metropolitan bus on the expressway. ANDINA / archive

Through a statement from the Association for the Promotion of National Infrastructure (AFIN), the concession companies of the Metropolitan reported on the risk in the service. They point out that this decision was made because the authorities have not complied with the payment of the subsidy for more than three months.

The concessionaires stated that “They regret informing the user public about a progressive suspension of the Metropolitano service since December 15 due to new breaches of the State, since September (more than 90 days late), to apply in a timely manner the reimbursement of the additional and reasonable costs incurred in the provision of the service, as established in the concession contract “.

They also noted that “For this reason, the Metropolitan has been suffering from a serious financing problem. So far, a timely and sustainable reimbursement system has not been established. The effort of the concession companies to solve the operation becomes unfeasible “.

These companies stressed that this arose due to the restrictions implemented by the Government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After apologizing to users, “they trust that the authorities will definitively establish a contract application system that does not entail falling into these scenarios periodically”.

As reported by the newspaper El Comercio and as indicated in the statement, the suspension came into effect on December 15, andThere were more than 200 feeder buses of the Metropolitan service, which decided to suspend their routes near Naranjal in Independencia and Matellini in Chorrillos, which is estimated to have affected more than 100,000 userss.

MEF AUTHORIZED TRANSFER

The Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) authorized the transfer of 16.7 million soles to finance the continuity of the public service of the High Capacity Bus Segregated Corridor System (COSAC I) known as Metropolitano and the complementary corridor system.

This was determined by Supreme Decree No. 369-2021-EF published today in the extraordinary edition of the Legal Norms Bulletin of the official newspaper El Peruano.

The norm authorizes the transfer of Items in the Public Sector Budget for Fiscal Year 2021, up to the sum of 16 million 725,583 soles, in favor of the Contingency Reserve of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, charged to the budget resources Institution of the Urban Transport Authority for Lima and Callao (ATU).

Likewise, the transfer is authorized for the sum of 16 million 725,583 soles in favor of the Urban Transportation Authority for Lima and Callao (ATU), to finance the continuity of the public service of ground transportation of people provided through the Segregated Corridors System of High Capacity Buses (COSAC I) and the System of Complementary Corridors.

DOUBLE DOSE

Inspectors of the Urban Transport Authority (ATU) for Lima and Callao (ATU) visit the yards of public transport companies to verify that drivers and collectors have two doses of the vaccine against covid-19, the entity reported .

At dawn on Wednesday, December 15, the inspectors arrived at the north patio of the Metropolitano in Chorrillos and at the headquarters of the Guadulfo Silva Carbajal Transportation Company, in San Bartolo.

At these points, which are usually located at the extremes or peripheries of the city, before the operators go out to provide the service, they are requested to present their card or proof of physical or virtual vaccination.

The ATU specifies that, according to the Supreme Decree No. 179-2021-PCM, the obligation is established that all operators have both doses of the vaccine to be able to provide the service.

In addition, the team of inspectors of the ATU and of the 40 district municipalities with which it has a cooperation agreement, continue to monitor daily compliance with the health protocols established by the Government.

