Metroid Prime 4 might not come out next year

Metroid Prime 4 It is one of the most anticipated games for fans. Although this title was officially revealed during E3 2017, its development was restarted in 2019. Since then we have not received any substantial piece of information. While many hope this will change next year, it seems that this will not be the case.

According to Nintendo’s recent financial report, Metroid Prime 4 does not have a launch window yet. In the documents that the company shared you can see that games like the sequel to Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3 and Bayonetta 3 they have a sale in 2022, without providing more specific details. Nevertheless, Metroid Prime 4 it doesn’t even have a similar indication.

While this may change in the coming months, It seems that 2022 will not be the year in which we will see the next work of Retro Studios on the Nintendo Switch either.. On the other hand, it is likely that rumors of the Metroid Prime Trilogy or the first game in the series come true.

In related topics, a new update is now available for Metroid Dread. Similarly, an illustration shows us a fusion between Metroid and Evangelion.

Editor’s Note:

Although the wait for information is horrible, Retro Studios has proven to be a great studio for this series. Similarly, the recent success of Metroid Dread it means that long waits can have very positive results.

Via: v