Metroid Dread won TIME magazine's GOTY

Yes OK Metroid Dread did not win the GOTY during The Game Awards, Mercury Steam’s work has received several recognitions from various media. In this way, it was recently announced that Samus’s latest adventure earned TIME Magazine’s Title of the Year.

On this occasion, TIME magazine gave this great honor to a title that is characterized by great level design, great gameplay, and be everything fans expected and more. These were the 10 games that made the list of the best of the year for this medium:

-Metroid Dread

-Inscryption

-Forza Horizon 5

-Chicory: A Colorful Tale

-Hitman III

-Returnal

-Halo Infinite

-Deathloop

-Saber

-It Takes Two

This time it highlights that It Takes Two, which won GOTY at The Game Awards, is in the last position of this list. Similarly, Inscryption Y Chicory: A Colorful Tale they are in charge of representing the independent scene.

Via: TIMES