Metrogas made new communication channels available to registered gas operators so that they can make pertinent inquiries through these contact channels and thus improve their daily work in the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As reported by the company, from now on professionals, as well as clients, will be able to communicate with a specialist virtually to make different queries related to the service, manage procedures and obtain effective technical and commercial attention.

In the particular case of registered gas operators, they have already been able to make different types of requests for several months to fulfill their daily tasks. All these procedures are free both for them and for the users.

Communication can be done through the site Virtual Attention to the Enrollee (AVM), which is already available on the page https://avmregistro.micuenta.metrogas.com.ar/, which has instructions that detail the step-by-step way to complete the forms, as well as explanatory videos to be able to carry out a successful management.

What’s more, on that site you can submit and consult work files, requests for inspection and authorization of works (forms 3.5 and 1022), notifications for rejections and free debt, among other steps.

To accompany the modernization process, Metrogas also made available to registered gas companies a series of Voluntary and free trainings to provide support in the use of the tool.

In this sense, the company highlighted that virtual attention provides great advantages both for clients, who benefit from saving time, and for professionals, who avoid going to a technical office to comply with the standard required by the authorities. official regulations.

In the event that there are doubts about the procedures or the management in the web office of the enrollee, the gas distribution company also has an exclusive WhatsApp channel for those enrolled that when sending the word MATRIBOT to the number 11-3180-2222 the options to treat each case are displayed.

On the other hand, they pointed out that as each case is particular and must be resolved in different ways, There is the possibility of submitting work files procedures via email, a measure that has already been implemented for some time and that has the objective of not neglecting any doubts or concerns. The addresses, depending on the work address and can be: legajosdeobra_capital@metrogas.com.ar or legajosdeobra_provincia@metrogas.com.ar.

In respect of the procedures that are required to keep the gas license plates up to date (registrations, reinstatements, renewal of registration, changes of categories and replacement of license) They have two email addresses through which to channel these procedures. According to the declared address of the installer, be it the province of Buenos Aires or the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, they can be: matriculation_capital@metrogas.com.ar and matriculation_provincia@metrogas.com.ar.

Finally, the company assured that all these tools not only facilitated the response process during the toughest times of the pandemic, but according to the experience of many enrollees, it also allowed to improve response times with the consequent benefit for the worker and the client.

Since July of last year, Metrogas has been chaired by Alejandro Fernandez, who took over while also confirming her new board of directors with an imprint of gender equality, since five women were appointed at that time as part of the board.

“I come to a leading company committed to safety, transparency and sustainability, whose priority is the customer. This step represents a great pride for me and at the same time a challenge in which I will put my commitment and my experience in the sector to ensure that Metrogas continues to be a benchmark for the more than 10 million users to whom we supply natural gas, “he explained. when Fernández, a petroleum engineer, graduated from the first promotion of the specialty at the Technological Institute of Buenos Aires (ITBA), who led the MEGA Company for four years, the first producer and exporter of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). ) and ethane from Argentina.

