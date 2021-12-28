December is much more than the month that announces the end of a year, it is during these dates that the spirit of goodwill surrounds people and unique and special moments are generated such as the one lived within the facilities of the Metro dog shelter from Mexico City, where it was announced that the workers of the different sectors, for which Metro workers ask citizens to take care of and donate some items to help maintain the shelter.

The subway dog ​​initiative

The subway workers held an event with the intention of celebrating and living with the dogs that are within the facilities of the animal shelter belonging to the Metro Collective System (STC), the intention of the institution was that the workers and the dogs coexist and They will have a good time, in addition to generating with this action the adoption of some of the refugees, as well as accumulating the different gifts brought to the dogs, which will help to maintain the shelter.

Similarly, we invite you to donate items that are essential for our furry friends, such as: croquettes, bandages, syringes, cotton, alcohol, sutures, straps and necklaces. pic.twitter.com/qxcvILnHwj – MetroCDMX (@MetroCDMX) December 27, 2021

The Dog Transfer Center of the Meter It is a space designed to rescue and safeguard the integrity of the lomitos, with the intention of generating that the citizenship adopts these furry companions, for this reason various activities have been carried out since its creation so that workers and citizens can be integrated into these initiatives. and improve the quality of life of the puppies.

From his Twitter account @MetroCDMX, a series of posts was released where a couple of photographs resembled the coexistence between the dogs and the Metro workers, as well as the following as a title: “The Metro carried out a dog inn, in which the owners of the areas of Warehouses and Supplies, User Service and Culture were able to live with the furry ones while they gave them gifts and food ”. Those responsible for the Metro Dog Transfer Center made a second post in which they ask citizens to help maintain the place, and point out that if possible some of the following items should be sent to them as a donation: croquettes, bandages, syringes, cotton, alcohol, sutures, straps and necklaces.

The Metro Dog Transfer Center, according to its official website, has a current capacity for 20 dogs; However, it is with the possibility of an expansion, in the same way it was announced that the center has three veterinarians and a trainer. The canine center collaborates actively with the Animal Awareness Brigade of the Youth Institute (INJUVE) of CDMX, also has the support of various animal protection associations, both public and private.

It is worth mentioning that a comprehensive work integration has been developed with the Álvaro Obregón and Iztapalapa veterinary hospitals, according to the statement posted on the official site of the canine shelter, the primary intention of this initiative is: “to generate a more sensitive and with respect to animal life ”.

