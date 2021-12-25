We all know that Instagram is one of the most successful social networks in which users post photos of their day to day. That is why it is a good tool for gossip, and if we are the ones who want to know about someone’s life, surely we would prefer that they do not know that we are looking at their profile every day. Therefore, we are going to see how we can hide and view Stories without it being known.

It may be the case that we want to see the Stories of a profile, but we are uncomfortable that said person may know that we are regularly viewing their account.

We can talk that we are being a bit gossipy, but the truth is that we can be and also without it being seen that we are, since we will not leave a trace of our presence in the Stories.

There are several methods to ensure that we can enter an Instagram story and that the other person has no idea, since in the list where it puts the names of the users who have observed such a publication, we do not appear.

Let’s see what options we have:

A new account

The first option may be the easiest in the long term, especially to avoid having to enter third-party apps or extensions.

It is about opening a new Instagram account that only serves to see the Stories of all those users that we want.

We agree that it is to falsify our profile a bit, but it is also true that, if the Stories are public, anyone will be able to see them and it would no longer be so serious that our profile is not exactly trustworthy.

Also now the Instagram mobile application allows us to manage two accounts at the same time, so everything will be easier for us. We only have to register a new one, with another name and activate it every time we want to see some specific Stories.

Airplane mode

This other method that we are going to show you is very simple in its execution and at the same time it is quite well thought out to take advantage of certain parameters that any mobile terminal offers us today.

In case you didn’t know, when you enter Instagram the stories are loaded automatically Before we see them, which means whatever happens, these Stories can already be on view.

As this is always true, what we can do is start Instagram and leave it on for several seconds, for later put Airplane mode in our mobile terminal. You usually have this option in the shortcuts that appear when you slide your fingers from top to bottom on the screen, inside a button with an airplane inside.

As in this mode no WiFi, no mobile data or anything that may have a signal, we can see the Stories without problem, since they are already loaded, and it will never appear that we have entered, since we do not have an internet signal.

Use websites

Another way that we have at our disposal to get to see a story without appearing as we have seen it, is use a series of websites that allow us to enter the profiles we want on Instagram without leaving a trace.

We have to warn you that in all cases they have behaved a bit unstable, that is, they have had moments in which they have entered without problems and others in which it has been difficult for them to access the profiles.

The first of those websites is WeInstag. In this case, the operation is really simple, since all we have to do is enter user name In the search bar (without the at sign), press Enter and then we can access everything that user has uploaded.

We can also use StoriesIG, a website that will help us see what we want without us leaving any kind of moments. We put the user’s name, click on View and that’s it. We will be able to access. Of the three that we are going to see today, this is the most stable and the one that has worked best for us with hardly any type of error.

On the other hand, we can use Insta-stories, another way to see the stories of other users without Instagram notifying this display. The operation is practically the same that we have seen in the previous cases, that is, we must put the name in the search bar, press Enter and when it comes out click on the name of the profile.

Google Chrome extension

We have at our disposal a Google Chrome extension called Hiddengram and to do what we expect.

We just have to install the extension and have it enabled, something that we must do as soon as we install it. In the upper right part of Google Chrome is where you see all the extensions, so that is where you must press to get it to activate and start working.

From that moment every time you go to Instagram and the extension is working, everything you see will not be verified by the other user.

Mobile apps

We will also have at our disposal several applications for the mobile that we can take advantage of so that it is not seen that we have entered one or more Stories.

We are not talking about official applications, that right now they work, which does not mean that an update of the social network can come out that makes them stop working, but, as we say, at this moment all are operational.

BlindStory

BlindStory is specially created to be able view instagram stories completely anonymously.

You just have to search for the user through this app and start seeing all its content without them knowing it. The problem with this app is that there is another payment and the free one is a bit limited.

We will be able, in addition to seeing the stories and everything or what post a person, also download any content from it, be it a video or some photos, although if we want it to be in high quality we must have the premium version.

Instore

In addition to the purpose that we have set for ourselves today so that they cannot discover us when entering a story, Instore does many more things.

It is able to download the photos, stories and videos in HD without logging in, it can generate hashtags, subtitles or produce collage.

It’s a great way to see everything that an account has without us leaving a trace.

With everything we have seen, we will now be able to access the stories, photos and videos of an Instagram account without leaving any kind of proof that we have passed through there.

As you have read, we have options for the mobile, for the browser, to do it through websites and even tricks that include our smartphone. Now it’s up to you to choose which one works best and you like the most.