Reuters.- The rate of methane leakage from Mexico’s oil and gas operations is twice that of the world’s largest crude producer, the United States, according to a report by a group of researchers to be published this week.

Invisible and odorless, but far more harmful than carbon dioxide, scientists researching climate change consider methane to be one of the main drivers of global warming.

Methane is produced in Mexico and elsewhere as a by-product of the oil and gas industry. It is the main component of natural gas and, if captured, can be used as fuel for power plants and for domestic use.

Daniel Zavala, a scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), a non-profit group in the United States that specializes in methane emissions generated by the oil and gas industry in the world, has long studied emissions from Mexico.

Zavala said satellite data shows that about 4.7% of the gas produced in the country is released into the atmosphere, a very high leakage rate by global standards.

The Mexican results compare with a rate of 2.3% in the United States and 3.7% in the Permian Basin, the largest US oil-producing region, located west of Texas and an adjoining area of ​​southeastern New Mexico.

“It’s a huge gap,” Zavala said in an interview prior to the report’s release, scheduled for Wednesday. “Cutting these emissions in half would have the same climate benefit over 20 years as eliminating a third of all cars in the country,” he added.

The investigation focused on eastern Mexico, which has the highest oil and gas production activity in the country and corresponding methane emissions.

The leak rate is a formula that divides all methane emissions from oil and gas by the total natural gas production. The calculation includes all sources of emissions in the industry: leakage, venting and burning.

Along with 12 other scientists researching climate change, Zavala studied 20 months of data collected between 2018 and 2019 by the Tropospheric Monitoring Instrument, a single sensor aboard the Sentinel-5 Copernicus Precursor, a European Space Agency satellite.

Zavala called the latest findings “alarming and worrying.”

Using new technologies, scientists are gradually building a more complete picture of the world’s methane emissions, including those from abandoned oil wells and landfills.

Reuters was unable to determine whether the problem has improved or worsened under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took office in late 2018.

But the study estimates that in Mexico 1.3 million tons of methane are wasted per year, about a third of the country’s natural gas imports and equivalent to 200 million dollars.

BURNING AND VENTING

According to the report, most of the blame for Mexico’s poor performance is high emissions from midstream that capture, compress and process gas. Another cause is venting, the practice of releasing gas from oil wells without capturing it. A third source is the burning of gas in wells.

“Although gas flaring is a major source of methane emissions and our measurements show that it is higher than what the government and industry report, it is not enough to explain the emissions that we measure,” Zavala said.

“The results point to other key sources of methane emissions: venting from wells and midstream facilities that handle gas in offshore areas,” he added.

Although governments around the world often do not report leakage figures, scientists can estimate the rates by looking at reported emissions and production.

Neither Pemex nor the energy ministry responded to requests for comment, but they have already publicly acknowledged maintenance problems.

CLIMATE THREAT

On a global scale, methane emissions are responsible for about 30% of the warming since the Industrial Revolution, the United Nations recently said.

Combating methane emissions is “the most powerful lever we have to curb climate change in the next 25 years,” said Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Program.

Methane is much more powerful at trapping heat than carbon dioxide, but it only stays in the atmosphere for about a decade.

Current and former Mexico energy scientists and regulators told Reuters that capturing more of the gas for fuel could allow the López Obrador government to become more energy independent while addressing a climate threat.

The president’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden and López Obrador highlighted in a statement the benefits of addressing short-lived climate pollutants.

Total methane emissions from oil and gas represent approximately a quarter of methane emissions produced by human activities in Mexico, the rest comes from landfills and waste, as well as from agriculture, especially livestock.

