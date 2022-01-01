The astronomical events of January 2022 they start with a nice shower of stars: the quadrantids. But that will not be all. We will also enjoy a large number of conjunctions to enjoy even more the views that the night sky offers us. And, as always, we will have some lovely full moon nights. This month will take place the so-called wolf moon. It is still one more full Moon, but is there one worse than the rest?

In the northern hemisphere we will continue in in the middle of the winter. Also, January is usually quite a cold month. However, with a good coat, enjoying the sky, or even photographing it if we are fans of astrophotography, it can be a good plan in the open air now that omicron raises a scenario in which we might want to avoid closed places.

You just have to go out, find a place away from light pollution and look up. Practically every day the sky will offer us something interesting to see. But let’s see specifically what are the most striking astronomical events that we will have in this first month of the new year.

The Meteor Shower of the Quadrantids

The first of the astronomical events of January 2022 is the Meteor Shower of the Quadrantids, which will have its maximum during the night of January 3-4.

It is a fairly short rain, as it will spread from January 1 to 5 only. And also very intense, since you can see up to 40 meteors per hour, coming from the debris of the extinct comet 2003 EH1. This year will be very good to see this meteor shower, since it arrives in full New Moon. This makes for a particularly dark sky, which will make meteors much easier to see.

To be able to witness the show, all you have to do is find a place away from light pollution and arm yourself with patience with your eyes fixed on the ground. The radiant of the quadrantids is in the constellation of the Boyero. That means that it will appear that the meteors are born there. However, they can be seen looking at any point.

Conjunctions, the queens of the astronomical events of January 2022

Between the astronomical events of January 2022 there will be many conjunctions. The first day will be on January 4, when we will have a double, with a conjunction between the Moon and Mercury and another between the moon and saturn. Then on the 6th, it will be Jupiter the planet that will pose in the sky next to our satellite.

After that we will have to wait a few days, until January 29. Then, Mars and the moon they will form a beautiful conjunction in the sky. And, finally, on the 31st we will say goodbye to the month with a last conjunction, again between the Moon and Mercury.

Of course, if you are a lover of astrophotographyYou have many nights there to capture something special in the sky.

Mercury at its greatest eastern elongation

But if you do not care to see them in pairs than alone, the January 7th you can’t miss the greatest eastern elongation of Mercury. It will be the best time of the month to see this planet, which will be at its highest point on the horizon.

Wolf moon

The full Moon of these January astronomical events, which will take place on the 17th, is one of those that have a name.

It actually has many, although one of the most common is Luna de Lobos. The native americans, because at this time the hungry wolves used to howl outside their camps, thereby breaking the silence of the night.

In short, this January we will have a little of everything. Any night is good to look at the sky; But, if you are looking for a something more special moment, don’t forget to write down these dates on your calendar.