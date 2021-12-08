Metaverso and GameFi, the sectors most punished in the crypto decline

The Metaverso and GameFi were among the markets that showed the highest growth in recent weeks and were also the ones that were hit the hardest by the market correction, presenting a 30% drop.

90% of the industries mark numbers in the red since only three of the 58 tokens registered in the Metaverse category have shown profits and in the case of GameFi, of the 201 registered tokens only eight are in green.

While the entire crypto ecosystem waited for a furious bull run that would take Bitcoin to break the $ 100,000 barrier, the market once again dealt a heavy blow to the optimists by marking days in the red, with significant declines. What was enthusiasm has become concern in just a few hours.

Two sectors that grew in the last month, especially since Facebook’s announcement of its name change to Meta, they were the Metaverse and the GameFi, which refers to the gaming categories plus the famous Play-to-Earn. These were the industries hardest hit with falls greater than 30%.

Market down

Only three of the 58 tokens registered in the Metaverse category have shown earnings in the last hours, while the nine largest suffered losses ranging from 20% to 56%, such as brand The Defiant. Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, and Decentraland were hit hard.

Of the 201 tokens registered as GameFi, only eight are in the green, while in the case of Play-to-Earn only 12 out of 122. This indicates that 90% of the industries have the numbers in the red and, in many cases, very red.

DeFi also has drops

On November 12, the market capitalization of DeFi tokens reached its all-time high, known as ATH (All Time High), registering $ 173.7 billion. It is currently at $ 139.2 billion, so it has already lost a fifth of its value in less than a month. Before the latest drop, the sector was at $ 156 billion, according to CoinGecko.

DeFi market performance in the last 90 days. Source CoinGecko.

Of the 100 DeFi assets with the highest market capitalization, the only five that are not stablecoins have been in profit in the last week. Of these, 48 lost more than 20% while 16 fell 30%. THORChain, for example, sank 36.5% to hit $ 7.

Terra (LUNA) is the most important token on the market with a capitalization of over $ 24.1 billion, beating Chainlink (LINK) and Uniswap (UNI) in the sector. Terra is a special case because, despite the big drop in recent hours, it has a cumulative + 25.4% weekly.

The other winners during the last seven days are: Anchor Protocol (ANC) with 12%, Tribe (TRIBE) with 9.8%, Polkastarter (POLS) with 3.8% and Gnosis (GNO) with 2.3%. On the other side are DerivaDAO (DDX) with -50.7% and Badger DAO (BADGER) with -43.2%.

The vast majority of assets fell and therefore also the total combined value locked (TVL). The drop is around 10% to reach $ 260.39 billion after reaching $ 276.57 billion. Curve and MakerDAO continue to be the largest protocols by TVL, while Aave lost the top 3 to Convex Finance.

How did the crash affect blockchains?

For its part, the Ethereum network fell 11% from its early November record of $ 185 billion. Binance Smart Chain is also going through a delicate moment having lost 50% from its record in early May.

Other Layer 1 chains are also making their way, no matter how much they have lost in recent days: Terra, Solana and Avalanche. As for Layer 2, Arbitrum continues to lead Ethereum at 1.85 billion, despite falling 34% from its ATH in early November.

Meanwhile, Ultrasound Money, an analysis platform, stated that Ethereum’s burning rate is stagnant: 76,521 ETH were destroyed in the last week, which is a 6.3% reduction compared to the end of November.

For those who believed that the troubles had passed, this market decline came to remind us that what goes up, goes down. Metaverso and GameFi, two of the worst hit sectors.

It might interest you: