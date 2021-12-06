Digital lands are in high demand in what is already a very lucrative market, as revealed by sales figures from NFT and Metaverso from last week.

Data from the industry measurement platform, NonFungible, indicates that Over the past week there were more than $ 300 million in NFT sales. Of that total, nearly a quarter have been for digital terrain in the Sandbox Metaverse.

During the past week, each of The top ten metaverse NFT sales across the top five collections were from digital game terrain.

The Sandbox traded a total volume of USD 70.5 million for 4,433 assets during the past week, making it the highest grossing metaverse collection.

Although Decentraland ranked second by total volume traded, Metaverse’s ten most expensive NFT sales over the past week, ranging from 225,000 MANA ($ 758,250) to 50,000 MANA ($ 220,000), were all on Ethereum-based virtual worlds. Decentraland traded a volume of USD 6.6 million in 399 assets during the past week.

Meanwhile, in the last seven days CryptoVoxels traded around $ 650,000 in volume for 81 assets, Somnium Space traded $ 492,000 for 40 assets, and SuperWorld traded $ 227,600 for 506 assets. All of its most important operations were also for virtual lands.

The Metaverse is an immersive virtual reality Internet experience that uses blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to pay for and own items online.. For example, when you make an in-game purchase, the item is actually yours and you can keep, trade, or sell it.

According to DappRadar, Metaverso land worth $ 106 million was sold to more than 6,000 traders in the week ending December 2. “Without a doubt, the Metaverse land is the next big thing in the NFT space. With record sales numbers and a steady rise in NFT prices, virtual worlds are the new star product in the cryptocurrency space, “DappRadar stated in a blog post at the time.

In June, a virtual real estate investment firm broke Decentraland’s record for the most expensive digital parcel ever sold after spending $ 913,000 on 259 parcels.

In the NFT Opensea marketplace, Sandbox and Dentraland maintained their positions as the top two collections traded on the platform over the past week.

Keep reading: