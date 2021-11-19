Creating a democratic system distributing the right to voice and vote equally to everyone is complicated. The secret lies in finding the right proportion at the levels of centralization and decentralization.

The metaverse is not just a Facebook project (now Meta). Nor is it a new idea. What is new is the amount of investment that giants like Meta, Microsoft, and others are willing to place for its construction. We are talking about the evolution of the Internet. What we could call Internet 3.0. Basically It consists of the creation of a digital world in 3D that allows you to immerse yourself in the experience. In other words, virtual worlds in 3D interconnected with each other. What does this all mean? Well, it means a lot of things. But, from a financial point of view, a new economy.

The metaverse offers opportunities for education, learning, entertainment, engineering, leisure and for you to count. Of course that is at first glance. As the metaverse grows, its usefulness will expand. I’ve already written about the financial opportunities of getting to the metaverse construction early. In that first article, I refrained from delving into the ethical debate to focus exclusively on money-making opportunities. In this second article, yes I will touch on the issue of large corporations as leaders of that new world.

Now decentralized is good. And centralized is bad. Is that so? On social media, discussions are usually given in absolute terms. Radicalism is popular because it is simple. It is black or white. Is good or bad. Is decentralized absolutely good? Not necessarily. Here we are talking about modes of organization. There are tasks that benefit from a centralized system and others do not. In fact, in most cases, the best systems contemplate mixed modes. In other words, some things are centralized and others are decentralized.

From experience we know that democracy is not always efficient in carrying out common tasks. In many cases, it is best to leave all the decision-making power to the expert. Suppose we must build a house. It is probably best to hire a professional contractor who specializes in these matters. In other words, he would be the “tyrant on duty” for such a technical task. Because creating a democratic system distributing the right to voice and vote equally to everyone would not be very smart in that particular case.

That is the matter. Like it or not, decentralized is not always ideal. We can talk about the nobility of decentralized systems. But we must recognize that in most cases a centralized component is required to make things work. There is a lot of talk about the decentralization of Bitcoin. But we well know that this supposed decentralization is far from being absolute. Is mining decentralized? Are the nodes decentralized? Is development decentralized? Is the capital decentralized? The exchanges? I fear that concentration is a difficult habit to avoid.

Decentralization is creativity and freedom. Centralization is tyranny and control. Decentralization is chaos and uncertainty. Centralization is order and efficiency. It is not one or the other. Inevitably, we need both forms of organization. The secret lies in find the right proportion at the levels of centralization and decentralization. Where would Bitcoin be now without any kind of centralization?

Tech giants focus their sights on the construction of the metaverse. Many complain that this universe must be fully decentralized. Otherwise, it would be speaking of a tyranny. But where is the decentralized metaverse? Ferruccio Lamborghini was not very convinced of the quality of the Ferrari. He made the complaint to Enzo Ferrari but was rudely ignored. What did? Well, he built his own car to compete with Ferrari.

Personally, I am not a fan of Mark Zuckerberg. Of course, technology companies have too much power. The problem is that we depend on technology. Google, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Amazon, Apple, etc. But we must recognize that dependency comes from efficiency. Like it or not, we use the product. We are voluntary slaves of technology. I would say for convenience and network effect. Giving up technology means social and economic isolation. Why? Because there are no alternatives.

“Decentralized” alternatives have emerged with Blockchain technology. However, they are not a real competition for technology companies. They are too complicated. They are not very user friendly. They are more curious experiments for a minority of enthusiasts than a true alternative with the ability to rival Facebook or Twitter. There is creativity. But there is too much chaos.

We don’t do much with complaining about twitter defending unreal utopias. Those debates usually go to extremes. But the reality is usually much more mixed. Facebook (now Meta) is betting on the metaverse. People who think Mark Zuckerberg is a tyrant now have a chance to compete with him in this new world. Where is the decentralized metaverse? Good too you have to build it.

When PayPal announced that it would start accepting Bitcoin, many complained about the move. In fact, the recommendation was that no one should have their Bitcoin in PayPal. We return to the eternal debate around the custody of the private key. What happened? People keep doing what they want. Because the public usually does what is convenient for them. People, despite countless warnings, still prefer centralized systems. Why? Good because those companies know what they are doing. They make things easier for the user.

The average user is usually not very aware of the organization of a certain business when using a product. A restaurant can be a family business or a multinational franchise. That, deep down, is secondary. The most important thing is the quality of the product. The same goes for the various applications on the Internet. Centralized apps are more popular with users than decentralized ones for their product friendliness, I’m afraid at the moment.

The metaverse of Facebook? Something good or something bad? I do not know. What I know is that there will be many opportunities to make money. And we must all compete for market share. Decentralized systems will have no preference. The user has no special considerations in this regard. If the product is good, the product survives. If the product is bad, its death is imminent. In conclusion, the complaint is not the solution. Neither did the boycott of centralized systems. The solution is in the development of a better product. Do you want a decentralized metaverse? Well, get to work.