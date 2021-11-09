Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 have been removed from digital stores - here's why

With very little notice, Konami has decided to remove the console and PC versions of Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 from all digital stores. The elimination has occurred in the stores of PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and different distributors of digital games on PC. So, if you want to play any of these titles from November 8, we advise you that you will have to wait for Konami’s response.

As commented by Konami, the company is working to restore and renew the title licenses. More specifically, it deals with the licensing of some sequences within the games. The company confirmed the movement through a press release released on November 7, and have made the decision to remove copies of Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3 and all other products that include these games from digital stores.

We are currently working to renew the licenses for selected historical footage used in the game, therefore we have made a temporary decision to begin suspending the sale of METAL GEAR SOLID 2, METAL GEAR SOLID 3 and all products that include these games from digital stores globally as of November 8, 2021.

List of titles that will disappear from digital stores until further notice

Playstation 3 – METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SONS OF LIBERTY HD EDITION

Playstation 3 – METAL GEAR SOLID 3 SNAKE EATER HD EDITION

Playstation 3 – METAL GEAR SOLID HD EDITION

Play Station Vita – METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SONS OF LIBERTY HD EDITION

Play Station Vita – METAL GEAR SOLID 3 SNAKE EATER HD EDITION

Play Station Vita – METAL GEAR SOLID HD COLLECTION

PlayStation Now – METAL GEAR SOLID HD COLLECTION

Xbox 360 – METAL GEAR SOLID HD EDITION: 2 & 3

Nintendo 3DS – METAL GEAR SOLID SNAKE EATER 3D

GOG.com – METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SUBSTANCE

NVIDIA SHIELD – METAL GEAR SOLID 2 HD for SHIELD TV

NVIDIA SHIELD – METAL GEAR SOLID 3 HD for SHIELD TV

Still it is unknown when the titles will be available again. However, we probably won’t have to wait too long to purchase a copy of Metal Gear Solid 2 or Metal Gear Solid 3. Just a month ago a possible remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 was rumored, Does this have something to do with it?