Metacritic is often regarded by gamers as the most trustworthy site when it comes to video game review scores, although user ratings can sometimes be used for dishonest purposes. Now, Metacritic has revealed the highest rated games, specifically the best games of the year from Nintendo for Switch. Surprisingly, many of the games featured on the list are from third parties and not from Nintendo’s internal teams.

After naming some of the lowest rated 2021 games for Switch, such as Balan Wonderworld and the GTA Trilogy, with a score of 36 and 47 respectively, Metacritic has now given the highest rated Switch games of the year. Nintendo’s early installments don’t rank high on the list, as Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury has been the highest rated, with an 89 at No. 3 on the list. Further down the list, at number 9, is Metroid Dread, with an 88, rounding out the Nintendo exclusives.

However, at number 1 is The House in Fata Morgana – Dreams of the Revenants Edition, with 96 points. The complete visual novel was initially released in 2012 in Japan before being ported to various consoles, including Nintendo Switch this year. Other notable releases include the port of the previous PSVR title, Tetris Effect, titled Tetris Effect: Connected claiming a score of 95 and Monster Hunter Rise with an 88. Monster Hunter Rise turned out to be a resounding success in 2021, and was considered by many to be the best. Monster Hunter launch, even surpassing the commercial and critical success of Monster Hunter World.

Indie favorite Death’s Door took fourth place with a score of 89, while Unpacking came in at number 11 with a score of 87. Both have proven to be fan and critical favorites in the last. year and will undoubtedly hit all platforms in the near future. Anything not on Metacritic’s Top 13 Switch Games of the Year list failed to achieve an aggregate score of 86 or higher. As with last year’s 50 Best Switch Games on Metacritic, a broader list is likely to be revealed at some point.

It’s been a good year for third-parties on Nintendo Switch, but not so good for Nintendo’s first-party titles. With high-profile first-party releases set for 2022 like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel, Bayonetta 3, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, it is highly likely that Nintendo itself will take many more spots on next year’s list. .