Metacognition: what it is and examples

Metacognition refers to a series of processes aimed at the consciousness of one’s own thought. Let’s learn more about it.

Metacognition is a concept that has become popular in recent years. Indeed, in areas such as psychology or pedagogy it is frequently referred to, without mentioning its use in the media and informative articles. Although it has never been talked about so much before as now, in practice very few know what it is.. Today we will try to clear the doubts through examples.

It is often thought of as a unique human ability, but some experts have pointed out that there are indications of similar processes in certain animals. Be that as it may, is usually understood as the process of thinking about thinking. Let’s see what is true about it, why it is important and what benefits it has in people’s daily lives.

What is metacognition?

Metacognition is the ability to reflect on thought processes that allow us to interpret reality. Also, in the ability to control, monitor, evaluate and regulate them to the extent that they intervene in cognition. Hence the construction of the word (goal is a Greek prefix that refers to something that is beyond).

What we understand today by metacognition has its origins in the ideas of John H. Flavell. Since then, multiple theories have emerged that seek to explain the development of these processes, all from a specific school (The contributions made from constructivism are especially valuable). To better understand this we must specify two ideas that regulate the process:

Metacognitive knowledge: refers to what people know about their own cognitive processes. For example, their knowledge of their abilities and skills to complete certain tasks. It also implies knowledge of the strategies designed to enhance those abilities and skills.

Metacognitive regulation: it implies the active actions that people do about said cognitive processes and strategies. It is related to monitoring and involves discrimination of results. For example, realizing that a certain strategy used to enhance a skill (or a weakness) is not being effective.

Stages or phases

Any human being, with a little introspection, can develop metacognition for their own benefit.

Frequently reference is made to the phases of metacognition. Each theory and author has established different phases, but in general terms we can identify four: planning, monitoring, evaluation and reflection. Each of these phases are important and combine with each other to consolidate what experts call metacognition.

The process implies a high level of awareness about the tasks that are done, as well as the most suitable strategies to voluntarily control these processes. Flavell’s initial theory was that metacognition emerged as a natural mechanism to deal with errors. By actively reflecting on them, man can learn and be more efficient.

We return like this to the definition that we have given at the beginning: metacognition is thinking about thinking. These words summarize in a simple way the entire systematic framework that the metacognitive process implies. It is not only a process that develops in the early stages of the human being, but it accompanies him throughout his life.

Implications of metacognition for learning

Metacognition is often thought of as a very abstract concept that has no place in reality. This is a clearly wrong belief, since it has been actively used in learning processes for years. In fact, it is very likely that you yourself execute metacognitive strategies on a day-to-day basis without knowing it. Let’s look at three illustrative examples:

Learning a second language

For one or two decades, programs aimed at teaching a second language have incorporated the paradigms of metacognition. It is not for less. In fact, The experts and the researchers They have pointed out that it is a very useful strategy to promote the assimilation of the study of a new language.

In short, including metacognitive processes in the learning of foreign languages ​​helps overcome the barrier that prevents many students from continuing. Reflecting on your own study strategies, being attentive to strengths and weaknesses, learning to lead the process and objectively assessing the results can make a significant difference in this.

Improved musical skills

Like the previous case, music is usually an area of ​​study that is difficult for many people. Even among those who are interested in it, it can be a bit difficult to assimilate some ideas from music theory. It is demonstrated as a result of studies and research that metacognition can help accelerate the learning of musical concepts.

This has implications for students, those who want to learn to play an instrument, and of course those who dedicate themselves to music professionally. The benefits are felt in the short term and increase as the processes are applied on a regular basis.

Greater understanding of mathematics

Mathematics can be the nightmare of many. Changing the way this discipline is understood with metacognition could be beneficial.

Finally, the experts and the researchers they also support the use of metacognition to improve math skills. Mathematics is usually one of the areas of study that causes the greatest rejection, something that in general is due to the approach or study strategies that are used.

Through these methods it is possible to understand mathematics in a different way, as well as to opt for alternative study models to achieve efficient results. In this way, putting the process into practice can help enhance the teaching and skills of students.

Utilities of metacognition in daily life

It is very likely that the previous statements have made you understand that metacognition is not an idea at a theoretical level without any kind of implication in reality.

But surely you are wondering that you are not always learning a new language, music theory or solving math problems. This is how we present the utilities of metacognition on a day-to-day basis:

Improve decision making.

Encourage critical thinking.

Avoid stalling or repeating patterns that do not get any results.

It allows the practice of empathy and otherness (through what is known as social metacognition).

You can boost your self-esteem by discovering your abilities and skills.

It is an ideal strategy to cultivate success.

Avoid letting failures or mistakes determine what you can achieve.

It allows you to have control of your emotions and feelings.

There is still much to study about the implications of these processes, as well as how to use them to our advantage. Its usefulness is felt beyond the educational environment, as it explores ideas as varied as self-concept and the way we relate to others.

