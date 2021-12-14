Mark Zuckerberg has a dream: the metaverse. To reach it, a parallel universe projected digitally on the plane of reality, it takes tons and tons of electrical production, or what is the same, of large data centers capable of storing the cloud. Their numbers have only grown in the last decade. And more than it will in the future. Meta is a good example: it has been promoting a new data center in the heart of the Netherlands.

One that has generated a huge debate in the country.

The project. It dates from 2019, when Facebook, at that time camouflaged under the mysterious name “Tulip”, became interested in some agricultural land in the center of Flevoland, a gigantic polder created in the middle of the last century and constituted as an autonomous province. The data center in question it would occupy more than 200,000 square meters, employ some 400 people permanently and consume up to 1,380GW / h. The figure, in itself cold, is equivalent to the annual energy consumption of some 400,000 homes (if we take the average for Amsterdam as a reference).

Facilities. The project generated an arduous confrontation between the different Dutch administrations. Both Flevoland and Zeewolde, the small creditor municipality of the 166 hectares demanded by Meta, are in favor of its construction. The national government seems more hesitant. In 2020, as the Dutch would discover a year later, Eric Wiebes, then Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, accommodated Meta’s demands.

His data center it would have priority access to the national electricity grid.

The controversy. Wiebes offered this shortcut against the judgment of some state agencies. As NRC explains, the Netherlands electricity grid has capacity problems and is on the verge of saturation. Tennet, the public company in charge of managing it, has a long waiting list of various companies and institutions interested in connecting. Apparently, Wiebes invited him to “deviate from his usual method” and to facilitate the connection of Meta to the electrical infrastructure. In other words, to grant him a favorable treatment to expedite the arrival of the data center.

The debate. The Zeewolde plant has fueled an already heated debate in the Dutch public sphere. The country has hundreds of data centers (up to 259, some of them gigantic) that consume a lot of energy and offer a limited economic return in return, especially in terms of employment. The proliferation is such that the parliament, urged now by the controversy, wishes to debate a “national plan” of data centers. If the electrical and environmental cost is so high, they reason, shouldn’t the state, and not a municipality, decide on its construction?

Voorstel van Land van Ons richting gemeente Zeewolde om 166 ha van het beoogde megadatacenter van META te kopen. Steun ons, want het is hoogste tijd om duidelijk te maken dat we in ons land andere keuzes moeten maken voor ons grondgebruik.https: //t.co/syJegLy7s9 pic.twitter.com/Dsb5YoT6i6 – Land van Ons (@land_ons) December 9, 2021

Conflict. On this occasion, the last word will be given to the Zeewolde city council. They will vote within three days whether or not they grant permission to start the works. Everything seems to point to yes. But its decision might not be final: the state real estate agency (Rijksvastgoedbedrijf) has the right of veto on the sale of some 80 hectares of public land claimed by Meta, and seems ready to use it. Meta, in addition, would be forced to cede to the province of Flevoland the residual energy generated by the data center for twenty years.

In essence, it is a battle between the state and Meta to define what externalities the center has and how they should be compensated. A debate that continues: Amsterdam has approved a moratorium on the construction of new centers, Google paralyzed several projects and Microsoft saved a popular protest limiting its gigantic plant in the province of Holland. Similar citizen groups have sprung up at the national level.

Costs. The Microsoft data center synthesizes better than anyone the dilemmas that many countries will face in the future. Last year the largest wind farm in the country was inaugurated, in Wieringermeer, with the capacity to supply 370,000 homes. Instead most of the electricity generated goes to data center from Microsoft. All those computers do not operate or cool themselves. The same can be said of the management of water, a public good taken away in a massive way to the centers.

Quite by accident, the small municipality of Zeewolde will also host one of the largest wind farms in the Netherlands with up to 322MW of installed power. The choice of Meta was never trivial. It is something that directly affects the public interest and that administrations will have to resolve more and more frequently.