Meta (Facebook) has delayed the activation of messages end-to-end encryption (E2EE) on Instagram and Facebook Messenger. The company will not implement this feature until 2023 due to concerns by child safety experts, who say that encryption will avoid detecting abusers who use the platform, according to The Guardian.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company, remember, announced a merger between Facebook Messenger and Instagram direct messages in 2020. This brought with it several new features, such as the possibility of activating point-to-point encryption as an option. That is, the user can decide whether or not to use this security feature from the chat details. The option, however, it does not arrive enabled by default for all Internet users, as it happens in WhatsApp. The feature was scheduled to roll out in 2022.

However, experts on child protection are concerned that encryption on platforms such as Instagram or Facebook Messenger could pose a threat to the safety of minors who use these applications. Countries like UK, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan and India, they request, plus a “back door” to be able to access encrypted content if necessary.

Meta, however, maintains its plans to activate an end-to-end encryption and they do not believe that the solution of the different administrations is the correct one. The delay, yes, and according to Antigone Davis, Meta’s security chief, will serve to guarantee encryption that does not prevent the ability to detect criminal activity.

But how is it possible considering that the messages will only be shared between users? Davis mentions, through The Telegraph, some systems capable of spot people who could pose a security threat. Among them, a technology that can locate and restrict users who create fake Instagram profiles or send a large number of messages to a large number of people.

As we roll out end-to-end encryption, we will use a combination of unencrypted data in our applications, account information, and user reports to keep them safe and privacy-protected. All of this while helping public safety efforts.

The top security officer at Mark Zuckerberg’s company also mentions some of the child protection measures that Instagram works on. For example, the possibility that users under the age of 18 who access Instagram do so with a private account by defaultto. This may also be restricted in terms of sending messages and may be supervised by their parents or guardians.