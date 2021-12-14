Messy eating and eating disorder, how do they differ?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 7 minutes

Messy eating and eating disorder are related, but not the same. What is the difference between them? Find out!

The behavior before food is multi-causal. The sociocultural factor has become a double-edged sword, since it has focused on the «beauty myth». By promoting a healthy lifestyle, Certain bodily standards are required for the person to be accepted. In this way, their behaviors are altered and disorderly eating or an eating disorder can occur.

But what does this consist of? Actually, they are two different concepts. Obsession and demands for a lifestyle fitness, complying with the fad diet, measuring the calories ingested, among other clichés, can put mental, emotional and physical health at risk, when going from an eating behavior to another pathological one.

And while disorderly eating is not an eating disorder, it is not normal behavior and carries risks. In this opportunity We teach you to recognize the warning signs and we give you some recommendations to face it.

Characteristics of a disorderly eating

According to Center for Young Women’s Health, the term “disordered eating” is used descriptively and not to diagnose an eating disorder. However, the behaviors and patterns of the person can put them at risk of developing some type of disorder of this type.

There is talk of disorderly eating when meals are eaten for reasons other than hunger and nutrition. A revision In this regard, he gives some examples, such as the following situations:

Eating out of boredom or stress.

Skipping meals

Eating to hide emotions.

Skip the major food groups.

Eat the same thing every day.

The same review explains that there is only one step between disorderly eating and eating disorder. Obsessive behavior about the amounts and types of food can lead to binge eating disorder. Also when the person becomes extreme and restricted with the diet, which can lead to anorexia nervosa.

In other words, an eating disorder groups together unhealthy eating and body behaviors that are used to lose weight or promote health. When this situation is maintained over time, the person is at risk of suffering diseases, self-esteem problems, among others.

If there is no timely intervention, an eating disorder can progress to a disorder.

Characteristic symptoms of disorderly eating

Disorderly eating can cause serious health damage. Because of this, the magazine Psychology and Health explains that you have to be attentive to the warning signs that allow you to recognize it. This covers the following:

Constant weight fluctuations.

Maintain a long-term yo-yo diet.

Execute extremely rigid diets and exercises.

Obsessing over the body, exercise, and food.

Live anguished by personal image.

Having compulsive or emotional behavior.

Maintaining feelings of guilt or shame when diet or exercise cannot be followed.

Use compensatory measures, such as food restriction, extreme exercises, fasting and even use of laxatives.

Skipping meals

Acquire digestive problems.

Compulsive eating

Count the calories.

Have low self-esteem problems.

Avoid social commitments that include food.

How to differentiate disorderly eating from eating disorder?

Phillipa Hay and Jane Morris, In their chapter on eating disorders, they highlight that the most important difference between disordered eating and eating disorder is whether the person’s symptoms and experiences meet the diagnostic criteria for some type of eating disorder.

When someone says: “I have a disorderly diet”, describes his behavior with food, but without a definite diagnosis. But nevertheless, if you meet certain criteria, it could be classified as an unspecified eating disorder or EDNOS. However, it is also possible that the symptoms are not so extreme as to be diagnosed as an eating disorder. Read: Reasons not to give children expensive mobile devices Now a article shared on Eating and Weight Disorders states that an individual with a disordered eating has behaviors similar to those with eating disorders. However, the symptoms are less frequent and less severe. For its part, via The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, a group of specialists determined that if disorderly eating is not taken care of or treated in time, it can develop into anorexia nervosa, binge eating disorder, or bulimia. These pathologies can present differently in each patient and have lifelong consequences. Possible health effects Although at first it goes unnoticed, disorderly eating has negative consequences on physical and mental health. Many are even life-long sequels. Let’s see its main effects. Common eating disorders Eating disorders provoke obsessive thoughts about food, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. The person only thinks about calories, exercising, planning meals, or bingeing or purging. Consequently, there is an increased risk of the following disorders: Anorexia nervosa : a revision from the University of Cambridge describes this term as an eating disorder classified by the detrimental alteration in the image and in the shape of the body. There are two types; the restrictive one, when foods are restricted to lose weight or prevent its gain. The other type includes bingeing and purging, through laxatives, diuretics, induced vomiting, or extreme exercise.

: a revision from the University of Cambridge describes this term as an eating disorder classified by the detrimental alteration in the image and in the shape of the body. There are two types; the restrictive one, when foods are restricted to lose weight or prevent its gain. The other type includes bingeing and purging, through laxatives, diuretics, induced vomiting, or extreme exercise. Bulimia nervosa: other literature review describes bulimia as a serious eating disorder, characterized by the ingestion of excessive amounts of food in a short time, that is, by bingeing. Guilt and shame follow, leading to self-induced vomiting, laxative abuse, and extreme exercise. Other types of disorders related to bulimia and anorexia Choate and Gintner state that anorexia and bulimia have much in common, as both disorders involve binge eating and purging. These authors have decided to consider binge eating and purging as a subtype of eating disorder. Binge eating disorder : This subtype of disorder is the most common, since it is present in both anorexia and bulimia. A recent article explains that binge eating and purging are characterized by episodes of heavy eating, followed by self-induced vomiting, abuse of diuretics, laxatives, or excessive exercise. In bingeing, you lose control while eating.

: This subtype of disorder is the most common, since it is present in both anorexia and bulimia. A recent article explains that binge eating and purging are characterized by episodes of heavy eating, followed by self-induced vomiting, abuse of diuretics, laxatives, or excessive exercise. In bingeing, you lose control while eating. Self-induced vomiting: This type of vomiting is a type of purging behavior. Excessive exercise and abuse of laxatives and diuretics are also included. Often, is followed by binge-eating episodes “out of control”. Also, people will eat fast no matter if they are full. Binge eating followed by purging are obvious signs of an eating disorder. It is important to intervene with professional help.

Other health problems

A group of doctors they considered that other consequences of eating a disorderly diet, including an increased risk of obesity, to bone loss, gastrointestinal disorders, low heart rate, low blood pressure, fluid and electrolyte imbalance, depression, social isolation and increased anxiety.

How to correct eating disorders? Fortunately, there are tools to help you manage disordered eating before an eating disorder occurs. Magazine Pharmacology & therapeutics explains how to prevent and correct these disorders. Here are some recommendations. Accept your body, just as it is : do not criticize yourself when looking in the mirror and think that your body is a vehicle that allows you to move throughout the day. Replace negative self-talk with positive statements. Recognize all the things your body can do.

: do not criticize yourself when looking in the mirror and think that your body is a vehicle that allows you to move throughout the day. Replace negative self-talk with positive statements. Recognize all the things your body can do. Avoid fad diets : It is recommended to adopt a healthy way of eating in moderation. That will avoid feelings of deprivation.

: It is recommended to adopt a healthy way of eating in moderation. That will avoid feelings of deprivation. Keep the scale – Using the scale can be obsessive and leads to extreme weight loss patterns. Replace the scale and experience how you feel about your body and how your clothes fit.

– Using the scale can be obsessive and leads to extreme weight loss patterns. Replace the scale and experience how you feel about your body and how your clothes fit. Schedule a healthy exercise plan: You must take into account how often you exercise, and set the goal. You should enjoy it, rather than see it as a sacrifice to lose weight. If eating behaviors are severe, seek professional help. A dietitian with experience in eating disorder counseling or a psychotherapist can help you practice more intuitive eating.

Ideally, have a multidisciplinary treatment team to address all triggers. This team must work closely together to achieve the health goals set. With a timely and appropriate intervention, there are high chances of overcoming it.

