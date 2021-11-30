Despite PSG, Barcelona continues to win

Yes OK Messi He is no longer in Barcelona and that the recently created award for the best club in 2021 went to him Chelsea, FC Barcelona had a great role in the gala.

Alexia putellas made history by winning the third edition of the women’s Ballon d’Or, 61 years after it was won by Luis Suárez (1960), the only Spanish footballer who had it so far.

“I am sure that I will not be the last Barcelona player to receive it. This is only the beginning. It means a lot for Spanish football,” the captain of a Barcelona that in 2021 conquered a historic treble (League-Cup-) declared at a press conference. Champions), so it is not surprising that together with Putellas there were several Barça players aspiring to the award, such as Jennifer Hermoso, Irene Pareces and Sandra Paños.

PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 29: Alexia Putellas is awarded with the Ballon D’Or Trophy at the Ballon D’Or ceremony at Theater du Chatelet on November 29, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier / Getty Images)

(Aurelien Meunier / Getty Images)



They also celebrated with and without Barcelona

Another member of the Barça family, the young Pedro González ‘Pedri‘won the Kopa award for the best player under 21 years of age.

“I recently turned 19 years old and I think the best way to celebrate it is to receive this award alongside the best footballers in the world,” said the young Canarian midfielder, who also had words to Messi, who was his partner at Barça: “Thank you for everything you helped me.”

Finally, the Yashin award – named after the Russian legend – for the best goalkeeper went to the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma.