The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner contracted the coronavirus during his recent Christmas holidays in his country, a positive reported by PSG last Sunday.

“When you test negative, you can return to France“His coach Mauricio Pochettino said in a press conference before the Parisians’ match against the modest Vannes in the French Coupe.

PSG did not specify whether the Argentine, already in France, will be available for the weekend’s Ligue 1 match against Lyon on Sunday.

Like many other clubs, PSG is experiencing a wave of COVID-19 infectionsThe last of them being the defender Layvin Kurzawa, who joins Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Danilo Pereira and the young Nathan Bitumazala, all of them positive in recent days.