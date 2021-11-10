Neymar’s Seleçao, with its immaculate 31 points, and Messi’s Albiceleste, with 25, they turned the always stormy road to the World Cup into just an office procedure, a diligence with a probable definitive visa for the five-time champions of the world if they beat Colombia on the thirteenth day, scheduled this Thursday and Friday.

La albiceleste, champion of America, will cross the Río de la Plata to star on Friday in a new version of the old classic with its neighbor Uruguay, which already had a bitter taste for Celeste last month with a 3-0 defeat in Buenos Aires on a fantastic night of star Lionel Messi.

Despite being summoned by coach Lionel Scaloni, the presence of the Albiceleste captain in the 11th starter in Montevideo is uncertain due to dragging injuries to the left hamstring and knee of the same leg, and that they marginalized him from the last two PSG duels in the Champions League and the French league.

To secure the ticket to Qatar, without depending on the ruling of FIFA for the suspended duel against Brazil in Sao Paulo, Argentina needs to win its next two games – the second the world superclassic against Brazil – and that two of the following situations occur: that Uruguay does not beat Bolivia in La Paz on the fourteenth date, that Colombia or Ecuador do not win any of their two games or that Chile does not prevail in its two games.

In Uruguay the situation is critical. The continuity of ‘Maestro’ Tabárez was in question after the debacle against Argentina and Brazil, and the 0-0 with Colombia in Montevideo, three blows to the chin of Celeste to finish in fifth place – intercontinental replay – with 16 points.

Uruguay will face the duel with eight sensitive casualties due to injury, among them that of forward Édinson Cavani and midfielders Federico Valverde, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Matías Viña and Nicolás De La Cruz.