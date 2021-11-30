“I must congratulate Leo (Messi) and also his family. It is huge. I hope you enjoy it. We are all delighted”, the PSG coach celebrated in a press conference on the eve of receiving Nice in Ligue 1.

“He totally deserves the Ballon d’Or. There is no debate about it. I can understand that in other countries some do not agree, but I think he deserved it,” said Pochettino.

“Let’s also hope that it will be the first day of the construction of what could be an eighth Ballon d’Or. We are all delighted to have Messi here. We hope to have collective trophies beyond an individual reward at the end of the season, he added.