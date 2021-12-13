The draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League brought the most anticipated duel for football fans around the world: the protagonists will be PSG and Manchester United, but most importantly: Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo.

As soon as it was known about the duel between the greatest soccer figures of the last 15 years, social networks were filled with related content. Brands and media of all backgrounds have started creating content tied to the idea of ​​adding visualization to novelty.

We will be in the presence of what may be the last duel between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. It only remains to say: THANK YOU.

On Google, searches in Mexico related to the Champions League draw (before knowing that Messi and Ronaldo will face each other) multiplied this Monday, December 13. The most searched questions: “what time is the champions draw”, “time of the champions mexico draw”, “uefa tv” and “where to see the champions draw”.