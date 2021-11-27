ICQ

One of the pioneers of instant messaging, it was launched in 1996 by a group of young Israelis. ICQ established the form of chat that is closer to what we know today. In 1998 it was acquired by AOL for $ 287 million, in turn, in 2010 AOL sold the company to Digital Sky Technologies for $ 187.5 million.

ICQ still exists and is available for mobile devices, and although it does not contain any particular feature that cannot be found in other more popular ones such as WhatsApp or Telegram, it is an alternative for messaging and nostalgia.

Windows Live Messenger / MSN Messenger

This creation of Microsoft was very popular from its emergence until its final disappearance in 2014. Even today, those who came to use the platform nostalgically remember sending buzzes, showing the music they were listening to in their status or connecting and disconnecting so that someone could see their login.

Messenger was part of the Windows Live suite of services and was included in the Windows Essentials software package. The first time it saw the light was in 1999 under the name Windows Messenger, later renamed MSN Messenger and later Windows Live Messenger.

MySpace

This social network still exists, but ultimately it does not shine as it did in its golden age. MySpace was launched in 2003 and acquired by News Corporation in 2005, the year in which its boom took off, which lasted until 2008. Its largest market was in the United States but it had a global presence.

In this social network there were already other functions beyond sending messages and it was a little closer to the type of social networks that currently exist, because, among other things, it already allowed to publish photos and make comments on other people’s profiles.