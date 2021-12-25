From February 7, 2022 Customers with old Merger rates will see their monthly fee increased without any type of improvement. The operator argues this because of the increase in the costs of supplies (price of electricity) and also of investment in new technologies. This is how the prices will be:

Movistar It is the only one of the big three that has already confirmed the first price increases for 2022. In this case, we have to address them from three fronts. On the one hand, the blue operator will regularize the rates that were discontinued with the entry into force of the new Merger portfolio with device included. On the other hand, it will transfer the Netflix upload to the client, although they will have paid it for 5 months without asking for anything in return. Finally, we will have an increase without improvement of conditions in three mobile rates.

Price increases have been common for many years. The big operators they usually apply them once or twice a year. In addition, we do not get rid of them on online platforms such as Netflix. In the event that it occurs, companies are obliged to notify them one month in advance. They usually choose the monthly invoice to “strain” a statement about it. Customers who are not compliant have until the changes come into force to unsubscribe or request portability from another company without penalties.

Fusion 0 300 megabytes: it will cost 58 euros

Fusion 0 1 Gbps: it will cost 65 euros

Merger Starts: new prices between 74 and 81 euros

Fusion Selection: 95 euros

Fusion Plus Fiction: 105 euros

Fusion Plus Soccer: 120 euros

Total Merger: 150 euros

Total Plus Fusion: 175 euros

Replay the Netflix upload

Netflix announced that it would raise prices between 1 and 2 euros in Spain last October. As we know, Movistar replicates the standard and premium packages of the streaming platform with its own Netflix X2 and Netflix X4. The operator offers some advantages such as 1 euro cheaper, 1GB more to the rates to navigate or an additional mobile line with 200 MB.

However, starting in February, the upgrade will apply to these two packages. The X2 plan will be set at 12 euros and the X4 plan at 17 euros. This rise is not something from Movistar and the truth is that the operator will have paid us the extra cost between October and February. This is how the rates are:

Merger with Netflix X4

Total Plus Merger with 4 X4 lines – 217 euros (current fee 215 euros)

Fusion Total Plus X4 – 192 euros (current fee 190 euros)

Total Fusion X4 – 167 euros (current fee 165 euros)

Fusion Selection Plus with All Soccer X4 – 137 euros (current fee 135 euros)

Fusion Selection Plus with Fiction X4 1 Gbps – 121 euros (current fee 119 euros)

Fusion Selection Plus with Fiction X4 300 Mbps – 111 euros (current fee 109 euros)

Selection Fusion with Champions X4 1 Gbps – 122 euros (current fee 120 euros)

Selection Fusion with Champions X4 300 Mbps – 112 euros (current fee 110 euros)

Merger Selection with LaLiga X4 1 Gbps – 122 euros (current fee 120 euros)

Merger Selection with LaLiga X4 300 Mbps – 112 euros (current fee 110 euros)

Fusion Starts Infinite X4 1 Gbps – 98 euros (current fee 96 euros)

Fusion Starts X4 300 Mbps – 97 euros (current fee 89 euros)

Fusion 0 X4 1 Gbps – 82 euros (current fee 80 euros)

Fusion 0 X4 300 Mbps – 75 euros (current fee 73 euros)

Merger with Netflix X2

Total Plus Merger with 4 lines X2– 212 euros (current installment 211 euros)

Fusion Total Plus X2 – 187 euros (current fee 186 euros)

Total Fusion X2 – 162 euros (current installment 161 euros)

Fusion Selection Plus with All Soccer X2 – 132 euros (current fee 131 euros)

Selection Fusion with Champions X2 1 Gbps – 117 euros (current fee 116 euros)

Fusion Selection with Champions X2 300 Mbps – 107 euros (current fee 106 euros)

Merger Selection with LaLiga X2 1 Gbps – 117 euros (current fee 116 euros)

Selection Merger with LaLiga X2 300 Mbps – 107 euros (current fee 106 euros)

Fusion Starts Infinite X2 1 Gbps – 93 euros (current fee 92 euros)

Fusion Starts X2 300 Mbps – 86 euros (current fee 85 euros)

Fusion 0 X2 1 Gbps – 77 euros (current fee 76 euros)

Fusion 0 X2 300 Mbps – 70 euros (current fee 69 euros)

Increase in mobile rates

Movistar offers 4 mobile rates, one of them with unlimited data. Precisely, that modality known as Infinite Contract It is the only one that will not increase in price as of February 18, 2022. The rest will remain with these prices:

Additional XL line for 16 euros per month with unlimited calls and 15GB

Additional line L for 13.50 euros per month with 150 minutes and 10GB

Additional line M for 8.50 euros per month with 50 minutes and 5GB

Will Orange and Vodafone follow?

At the moment, neither Orange nor Vodafone, Movistar’s two main rivals, have announced price increases for 2022. This does not imply that they will not occur. In addition, it seems unlikely that it will not happen if we follow the trajectory of both in the past years.

In the case of Orange, in 2021 announced new Orange Love rates in August. These price changes were from 2.05 euros in the cases of the Love Original and Extra to 5.05 euros in the others. Of course, the operator took the opportunity to improve benefits (more speed, unlimited data, etc.) and change the name of the rates.

For its part, Vodafone it also waited for the summer to apply an average raise of 3 euros to its customers. The price increase came to 5 euros in One Hogar Unlimited. The operator did not offer improvements, arguing the increase in costs to maintain its network during the pandemic and to improve 5G coverage with new deployments.

DAZN and the probable price increase for issuing LaLiga

DAZN and Movistar They have retained the rights to broadcast the Spanish LaLiga matches in the 2022/23, 2023/24, 2024/25, 2025/26 and 2026/27 seasons. It is the first time that the OTT has acquired these rights in Spain, but we have already been able to see what has happened in other countries such as Italy or Germany.

There DAZN has raised prices, although not in the same way. In Italy it increased its monthly fee from 9.99 euros to 29.99 euros in less than a month. This is something that will most likely happen in Spain. In addition, in recent days we learned that they will implement measures to prevent us from sharing DAZN account with family and friends who do not live in the same house (same IP).