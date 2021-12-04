EFE.- Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel addressed the Germans for the last time today in a pre-recorded video in podcast format before leaving office and urged them to be vaccinated to stop the covid pandemic.

“Every vaccine counts,” Merkel highlighted the video, posted on the Internet, noting that, regardless of whether it is the first dose or the booster shot, “a vaccination quota that is as high as possible helps us all to leave behind. as a country this pandemic ”.

The chancellor took advantage of the last of the more than 600 speeches recorded in this format, as she herself stressed, to insist “one last time” on the seriousness of the situation, which in some parts of Germany is already reaching a “dramatic” level.

Each of the more than 100,000 deaths recorded to date leaves behind “family or friends, incredulous, confused, helpless”, something that is particularly bitter because “it could be avoided”.

“With vaccines, effective and safe, we have the key in hand,” stressed the acting chancellor, who warned that “the new omicron variant seems to be even more contagious than the previous ones.”

Merkel ended her message by thanking those who act “with good sense and understanding” and “comply with the rules, to protect themselves and to take care of others” and stressed that they represent “the vast majority of the country.”

The Social Democrat Olaf Scholz is scheduled to be inaugurated as Chancellor on December 8, ending Merkel’s 16-year mandate.

In her speech, the president recalled that she made use of the podcast format for the first time in June 2006, when it was an unusual novelty, and that her first message referred to the soccer World Cup held that year in Germany.

Merkel explained that, during the last 15 years, she has seen in this format the possibility of communicating in a “more direct” way important issues for her, whether they were linked to the government of the country, or were issues “to which the deserved attention ”.

Among the latter, he highlighted “sustainability and culture, security and digitization, equality and the fight against anti-Semitism” and “everything that keeps us united in Germany and how to take care of it and preserve it.”