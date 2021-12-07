merge businesses and appoint new CEOs

Samsung Electronics announced on December 7 a surprise internal reorganization of its business that includes changes between the leaders and combinations of business segments.

The South Korean company will now have two new CEOs who will be in charge of two divisions:

Device Solutions (DS), which will be in charge of everything related to the manufacture of semiconductors,

and a new division called SET, which will cover the production and sale of smartphones, televisions and the rest of consumer electronic devices.

This is the most significant change to Samsung’s structure since 2017, when the company anointed three leaders for three different divisions.

According to the brand, Jong-hee han, the current director of the Visual Display division, will be responsible for the new SET division.

The firm understands that Han did a great job of leading the company to be a leader for more than 14 years in the sale of televisions around the world.

The other appointment is Kyehyun Kyung, until now CEO of Samsung ElectroMechanics.

Kyung, which was part of the flash memory division (one of the strongest in the brand), will lead the highly profitable semiconductor division.

Samsung and its business changes

In parallel, Samsung also appointed the heads of the North American offices of the two new SET and DS divisions (now we have to see who will be in charge of these businesses in Mexico), and a new CFO, Hark-Kyu Park .

Samsung is in the midst of restructuring because its goal is not to lose track of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) in producing advanced processor chips or to let Chinese startups (like Xiaomi) take the smartphone market from it.

The combination of the mobile device and consumer electronics units is evidence of how the sources of the company’s earnings have mutated over time.

In the early 2000s, flat-panel TVs drove growth, then smartphones were the main source of revenue until well into the 2010s. Now, semiconductors are the focus of Samsung’s earnings. .