MercurySteam Scrapland Returns Remastered For PC

The MercurySteam studio (responsible for the recent hit Metroid Dread) have just uploaded Scrapland Remastered, a remake of their first 2004 game, a third-person action adventure.

The cult game that MercurySteam was born with is back. Relive an intense sci-fi action adventure, brimming with memorable characters, mighty battleships, and heavy doses of humor. PLUS enjoy multiplayer in intense battles and races of ships that you will build yourself.

Scrapland is a third person action adventure set in a remote future on Earth. The robots are the only ones that populate the planet and, of course, they consider humans nightmare monsters. You will play D-Tritus, a newcomer who will investigate the brutal murders committed by a slimy and disgusting human on the loose in the city of robots.

Dive into this fun journey and discover the origins of MercurySteam, the study behind Metroid Dread and Metroid: Samus Returns, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and Spacelords.

Hack the system! Control 15 different characters, each with quirky personalities and abilities that will test your dexterity and sense of humor.

Find the murderer infiltrated in the world of robots to end his criminal career. That is if you are able to complete the more than 140 missions in the game!

Patrol the city with your favorite combat ship: speed, firepower, countermeasures, maneuverability, resistance … You can have it all, if you work it out.

BRUTAL Multiplayer mode: An intense combination of racing and combat still unique in its kind. Create your games or join others both on the Internet and in a local network.

Remastered Content. This version has been enhanced with high resolution modes, dedicated servers and revised network code, full gamepad support, ingame enhancements, achievements, and Steam Cloud support.

