MercurySteam has already announced its next project

It has been several weeks since Metroid Dread arrived at the market, and without wasting time, MercurySteam He is already working on his next project. The Spanish study not only confirmed this, but also revealed its first official details.

MercurySteam teamed up with Digital Bros and 505 Games for a new title that is codenamed “Project Iron“. Its authors describe it as a new third-person game with RPG and action elements set in a dark fantasy world.

The game will receive a “global multiplatform launch” with an initial development cost of € 27 million. Additionally, “the intellectual property of the game will be shared between Digital Bros. and MercuSteam throughout the MSE & DB SL alliance in accordance with Spanish Laws. “

This is what its authors had to say about it:

“We are excited to be working with the team at MercurySteam, a proven studio that over the years has created numerous phenomenal IPs – including the recent hit Metroid Dread in collaboration with Nintendo. With the creative vision and talent of MercurySteam and the extensive experience of 505 Games, gamers can look forward to an engaging, high-end experience and immersive video game. “

If you still don’t play Metroid Dread, then here you can take a look at our written review where we explain why you should not skip this great game.

Editor’s note: After how well done Metroid Dread was, there is definitely a lot of anticipation for the next project from this talented Spanish studio. The downside is that we will surely have to wait a long time to get our first official look.

Via: Nintendo Life