This committee evaluates whether the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should authorize the emergency use of the pill. Merck, that could become the first drug Americans can take orally at home to treat COVID-19 and what has already been authorized in the UK .

Hazuda spoke to the committee’s experts to explain how exactly that pill known as lagevrio or molnupiravir works.

With a few slides, Hazuda detailed how the drug attacks an enzyme that the virus uses to make copies of itself, thus preventing its multiplication and keeping the viral load at low levels in the body, thereby reducing the severity of the virus. disease.

In this context, he explained that the pill would have a “similar activity against any new variant” and, based on the available data, he considered that this drug has a “favorable residence profile”, therefore it would continue to reduce the rates of hospital admissions and deaths.

Nevertheless, the expert did not expressly mention how effective the pill would be against the new variant, first detected in South Africa and christened by the World Health Organization (WHO) as Ómicron.

This new variant of covid-19 is characterized by having a high number of mutations that could lead to greater transmissibility, but scientists around the world are still investigating the effectiveness of the vaccines and treatments available against this new variant.