It may still be several months until the fourth season of Stranger Things is released (it is believed that July 4 will be the big day), but the pills of the series that are coming to light brighten up the wait. First it was the free Netflix games, then a trailer coinciding with the anniversary of the disappearance on November 6, 1983 of Will Byers in the series and now the collection of Stranger Things x Mercy Handy unleashes the madness among fans of the series. And not only among fans, but among any lover of retro aesthetics.

Based on a version of their hand cleansing gel that they have called ‘Upside down’, The firm has created three different sets with different products that continue with the aroma (spicy and woody notes with a trace of oriental vanilla) and aesthetics: bath bombs, exfoliating soaps, hand cream, and walkie talkie case.

All very oriented to the Christmas season as they are thinking to decorate the Christmas tree or become an original gift.

Two are packaged to look like the cassette tapes of the time, but the one that catches the eye is the one that comes in the form of a fanny pack with “upside down” written on it. A accessory of merchandising from the series that together with the cover in the shape of a walkie talkie for the sanitizing gel, we are sure it will become an object of desire and collector.

Sets are available in limited edition at Sephora. They are all vegan, certified by PETA as cruelty free and their formula has a minimum of 90% ingredients of natural origin. Their prices range from two to twenty euros and are now discounted.





Upside Down Hanger Gel Hand Cleansing Gel Mercy Handy 2.99 euros 2.09 euros.





Body Care And Bath Set Kit Upside Down Volume 2 Mercy Handy 14.99 euros 10.40 euros.





Mercy Handy Upside Down Volume 1 Kit Body Care Set 11.99 euros 8.39 euros.





Merci Handy Upside Down Collector Bath & Body Care Set 29.99 euros 20.99 euros.

