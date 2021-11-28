The star brand wants to give a new look to its second-hand models. The star firm has announced a new subscription program for used cars, called “Young Stars”. A new modality that will be launched in Germany, and that will be transferred to other markets if it works.

More and more young customers with a medium-high purchasing power are interested in the models of the star brand, one of the factors that have led the German firm to dispose of the stock of second-hand vehicles that its dealers have in Germany. The other factors are the global shortage of microchips, which are forcing models to be sold without featured equipment, significantly increasing the prices of used ones.

A cluster of circumstances that also adds to the fact that Mercedes sells its models without discount to rental agencies, a very high cost for those that have stopped acquiring models. In short, Mercedes wants to take advantage of the used models of its own brand with a few years, so it has taken the subscription formula for the used car market, under the “Young Stars” program.

Used Mercedes electrics also enter the new Young Stars program

Mercedes brings subscription to used cars

An unprecedented program so far that, for now, has been implemented in Germany, but which if it works, it will carry over to other markets. For example, with the cars of managers and commercials that they use in dealerships. In Germany, Mercedes has partnered with the service provider ViveLaCar.

The system is so simple that it hardly causes any inconvenience to customers, as all you have to do is choose the model they are interested in and indicate the time who will use the vehicle. Depending on this and the kilometers they will travel, the monthly fee to be paid will vary, so customers will only deal with fuel or recharging costs without electricity and the possible penalties they may incur.

Mercedes will transform traditional dealerships into agencies in 2023 Read news

In the event of cancellation, a three-month notice period is required. ViveLaCar assumes all expenses inherent to the vehicle, from taxes to insurance, maintenance, repairs and tires. Large costs that customers will be exempt from, so the intermediary will only have to report to the relevant brand dealer the monthly income that the subscriptions will entail. A new format that promises, according to Mercedes estimates, great and positive results that, in the near future, may revolutionize the second-hand market.