, since it allows to have official projects and an extensive ‘careers-client’ program. With the decision of IMSA to bet on GT3 vehicles as a replacement for the GTEs with the creation of the GTD Pro category,if FIA and ACO bet on this type of car to compete in the WEC from 2023.of the brands that have a GT3 project established as is the case of Mercedes-AMG.

But nevertheless, Stefan Wendl has made it clear that whatever the scenario is drawn globally with the GT3 there will be no changes in the Mercedes-AMG program. This means that the Stuttgart firm will not have a factory program as such and will continue to support the customer area, even if the doors of the 24 Hours of Le Mans open to the GT3 category. In fact, Wendl has made it clear that Mercedes-AMG will not have a factory team either at IMSA or WEC, even if participating in La Sarthe is a pending task for Mercedes.

Mercedes-AMG does not want to participate in a possible cost escalation either in the development of the GT3 before the appearance of the manufacturer, because that would affect its ‘racing-client’ program. And so he explains it Stefan wendl: “If there is an opportunity in the future to race a GT3 at Le Mans, I think there will be a high level of interest from customers who want to race our car. From a Mercedes-AMG perspective, we have no intention of taking our GT3 program in another direction. and have an official team. It is and will continue to be the main segment for customers, we are aware of this and we have the responsibility to look after their interests».