The new Mercedes Vision EQXX has been presented in society. An electric vehicle that boasts a range that exceeds 1,000 kilometers and, what is equally important, of being the most efficient model with an energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 km traveled.

The wait is over. After several official advances, the new Mercedes Vision EQXX. A very important all-electric vehicle that enters the scene with a clear objective. Demonstrate that it is possible to design an electric car with very low energy consumption and, therefore, high autonomy on a single charge. A technology that allows to reinvent long road trips.

Mercedes is determined to lead the transition process towards 100% electric mobility. The launch of its EQ family of electric vehicles is a true reflection of that commitment. And the new Vision EQXX shows the world what the German manufacturer is possible in this field.

The design of the new Mercedes Vision EQXX

Just take a quick look at the images that illustrate this article to discover that the design process of the new Vision EQXX has worked on a clear premise. And it is efficiency. Being a 100% electric vehicle, the exterior design is key and determining. Surfaces move smoothly from the front, developing powerful shoulders above the rear wheel arches.

The new Vision EQXX has a drag coefficient of only 0.178, which highlights the performance and effort of the Mercedes team behind the design of this new electric vehicle. The front part packs a punch thanks to the band of light located above the glossy black grille with rose gold reflections and flowing into the light clusters.

The side view brings out the elaborate shapes to maximize aerodynamic performance. In addition, and not least, we have some 20-inch forged magnesium wheels in size whose design is equally aerodynamic. And they are wrapped by some Bridgestone Turanza Eco tires low rolling resistance.

The new Mercedes Vision EQXX can travel more than 1,000 km on a single charge

Finishing our tour of the exterior at the rear, we will find a retractable rear diffuser that unfolds only when driving at high speeds. When retracted, it fits snugly into the body assembly. Throughout the exterior are important design elements related to aerodynamics. The bumpers, side skirts and the bonnet are a clear example of this.

The interior of the new Mercedes Vision EQXX

Leaving aside the exterior design of the new Vision EQXX, if we had the opportunity to enter the cabin we would quickly be enveloped by an atmosphere that breathes elegance, comfort and modernity. The brand places special emphasis on the goal of achieving the most purist interior design possible. The absence of complex shapes and the perfect integration of the controls are key in this regard.

In the cabin they have been used lightweight and sustainable materials. There are no components of animal origin. For example, the door handles are made from AMsilk’s Biosteel fiber. It is a high-strength fabric similar to silk. Another material that adorns the interior is called MyloTM, a vegan leather alternative made from mycelium.

The technological interior of the new Mercedes Vision EQXX

The mats are made of 100% bamboo fiber. The use of ecological and sustainable materials has become fashionable and they are being promoted at the same time that the electric vehicle gains popularity. Another example of this question in the Vision EQXX we have it with the use of recycled PET bottles for creating a shiny fabric.

The technology of the new Mercedes Vision EQXX

The main component of the rear structure of the new Vision EQXX is the so-called Bioneqxx, the largest aluminum structural part used by Mercedes. In addition to offering great resistance, and therefore safety, it also helps to contain the weight of the vehicle. What’s more, an important part of the components have been designed based on the premise of achieving the lightest possible weight. The doors are constructed of a hybrid CFRP and GFRP material. That is, plastics reinforced with carbon fiber.

Once settled in the cabin we will realize that we are facing a digital and connected vehicle. The user interface is made up of various screens. The first one is completely transparent and extends from one A-pillar to the other. It has a size of 47.5 inch. With a 8K resolution, the slim and light mini-LED display acts as a portal connecting the driver and occupants to the digital world. The infotainment system allows access to all kinds of digital services online and you can even use the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant.

Inside the Mercedes Vision EQXX can travel up to four passengers

On the roof of the vehicle some solar panels that allow to capture energy and power many of the vehicle’s components and / or accessories. This energy harvesting system is also essential to achieve low consumption, which ultimately means having a great autonomy with a single charge. In a single day, and under ideal conditions, the solar panel system allows up to 25 kilometers of autonomy to be added. Solar energy is stored in a lithium-iron-phosphate battery. It supplies power to a fan of the air conditioning system, lights, multimedia system, etc …

The autonomy of the new Mercedes Vision EQXX

Beyond the technological equipment, the most relevant thing is, without a doubt, the propulsion system. In the bowels of the new Vision EQXX is a lithium-ion battery with a usable content of less than 100 kWh. The electrical system is 900 volts maximum. The declared energy consumption is less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometers and, therefore, the autonomy exceeds 1,000 km.

The system outputs a power of around 150 kW (204 hp). The powertrain shares some technology with the new Mercedes-AMG ONE which will be available soon.

Aerodynamics is one of the keys to the new Mercedes Vision EQXX

At this point, the question is whether the new Vision EQXX will hit the market as a series-production vehicle. Mercedes has pointed out that all the technology and experience gained during the design and development process can be adapted to production vehicles. Therefore, the door is left open for, at least, in the not too distant future, there will be electric vehicles with a level of efficiency as high as the Vision EQXX.