The new technical regulations drawn up for the 2022 season will make Formula 1 cars completely change their appearance and philosophy. Mercedes wanted to present a first preview of what we will see in February.

The Formula 1 It already presented in mid-2021 a model based on the new regulations of the category for this year. A regulation that bases its aerodynamic philosophy on ground effect with the aim of making cars less sensitive to turbulence and able to compete with each other in a more intense and spectacular way.

Also, this new regulation It is more restrictive than the previous ones and is accompanied by greater limitations for development, as well as a budget cap that seeks to balance the grid. Something that could make the cars of 2022 look quite similar to each other.

Maybe that’s why Mercedes has dared to present a first frontal image of the W13 with which it will compete this year. Although, yes, it is not the final version and it is a basic configuration probably used at the beginning of the development phase of the new car.

As can be seen in the image, the car does not have any detail that differentiates it from the official model presented at Silverstone, although it allows us to observe the clear change in philosophy of the cars of 2022.

This year, Mercedes will seek to revalidate the constructors ‘championship for the ninth time in a row, which would further extend the record, but it will also want to regain the drivers’ record that Max Verstappen snatched from Lewis Hamilton in 2021. The Briton will have a new teammate this year who will presumably present him with more battle: George russell.

It is to be hoped that the new cars will not be definitively unveiled until February, days before the start of the preseason in Barcelona. At the moment, the W13 has already roared for the first time through its new engine, which was started for the first time on December 23. There is no doubt that the champion team is meeting the deadlines set in its schedule with German punctuality.