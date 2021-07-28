Much has been made of Mercedes’ development plan for its 2021 car. Now, James Allison admits that the bulk of the evolutionary plan is coming to an end and only minor updates will come with efficiency in mind.

Weeks ago, Toto Wolff stated that the development of the Mercedes w12 it was already stopped, something that Red Bull Racing assured not to believe. This gave rise to a controversy that the technical director of Mercedes, James Allison, had to clarify.

Now, the British engineer confirms that the development of this year’s car fulfilled its last big step in Silverstone and what the W12 receives from now on will be only minor modifications aimed at maximizing the performance of the car in the second half of the season.

“At Silverstone we launched a good aerodynamic package, we saw an improvement in our performance and we were very happy with it. We were able to reduce the disadvantage somewhat with Red Bull and we had a more competitive weekend, ”says James Allison.

Is there more to come? There may be, here and there, but the main effort of our development program has been the last big package that we presented at Silverstone. But there will be some adjustments with which we can contribute some performance without being distracted of the great effort that is now being made in next year’s car, “emphasizes the Briton.

Now, the teams are focused on the development of the 2022 car, which will come as a result of a radical rule change in which the design concept will change completely. This is also framed in the context of the budget limit implemented this year, which further limits the teams’ capacity for development and reaction.