Mercedes S-Class 580 e, this is the best plug-in hybrid

What does the provision of a new plug-in hybrid variant mean for the Mercedes S-Class range? This is the 580 e version. </p><div>

For years, several mechanics are coexisting in the automotive market. It all started with the startup of the first hybrid units, back in the late last century. Who does not remember the first generation of the famous Toyota Prius? After that, pure electrical mechanics began to have their market share, but they were not valid options for all uses.

This caused manufacturers to pull up a new proposal up their sleeves. This consisted of a car that could enjoy the advantages of both technologies; the conventional one based on an internal combustion engine and an additional electric one. Of course, it was not possible incorporate a complete solution of both options, so its weakness is the size of the battery.

Mercedes has released a plug-in hybrid variant on the new S-Class

In this sense, the most outstanding options on the current market offer purely electric autonomies that are around 50 kilometers. In a way, these values ​​are quite efficient considering that their biggest goal is performance in the city. Now, can this data be improved? The new Mercedes S-Class 580 e has just confirmed it.

It is nothing more and nothing less than the most efficient plug-in hybrid version with greater electrical autonomy on the market. It has a revolutionary technology that has allowed be a benchmark in the transition segment more famous and more popular with the public. Of course, its price is not competitive, but we must not forget that we are dealing with a representative saloon.

Let’s see, therefore, what are the main features of the latest generation of the plug-in hybrid version of the S-Class. What are the figures that it offers in terms of electric autonomy? Here are the keys to understanding why we are facing a differential proposal in the market. Your innovation could, why not, reach other different segments.

The Mercedes S-Class as a benchmark in plug-in hybridization

This curious and surprising version of the S-Class has already gone on sale. The first distinguishing sign with respect to the theoretical competition lies in the provision of a state-of-the-art battery with a capacity of 28 kWh. In this way, it is possible to achieve a total autonomy in electric mode of 100 kilometers under the WLTP cycle. It is, therefore, a fact very in favor of this technology.

It should be noted that it is a modality that has an expiration date in the medium term. The plug-in hybrid is especially focused on the public that still does not dare to give the definitive leap to purely electrical mechanics. With a range of up to 100 kilometers in electric mode, is it necessary to have a 100% electric alternative?

The Mercedes S-Class 580 e has an electric range of about 100 km

Be that as it may, the heat engine delivers about 362 hp of power, which are also pushed by the electric option, which has a maximum of 110 kW. Working both technologies together, the truth is that driving at prohibitive speeds in the German Auto bahn will not be a problem. Still, what other innovative solutions does the 580 e offer?

One issue that has attracted particular attention is the possibility of circulate in electric mode exclusively up to 140 km / h. Although the maximum performance of this program will be obtained in a purely urban circulation, it can be very interesting to save fuel for a few dozen kilometers if you are driving on the highway or highway.

A new variant with a fixed price and immediate availability

We are faced with a proposal that can now be ordered at dealers. It offers its own high-end technology from the Estrella firm and, of course, with some of the best security-level qualities on the market. Well, what cost does it have for the public to enjoy the benefits of plug-in hybrid mechanics taken to the maximum expression?

As you can read on the specialized portal InsideEV’s, we are faced with a proposal that starts from a price of 123,736 euros, about $ 145,600 to change. At this cost level, the fact of being on equal terms with the rest of the range or, of course, in relation to the rest of the variants of other brands will not be a differential element.

It will take a while to see if this particular version is scrutinized by other rating cycles. It should be remembered that ** the WLTP offers a somewhat optimistic figure of $ 145,600, so it is still early to ensure that said autonomy shows 3-digit data. Even so, do you also think that this type of technology has improved remarkably in recent years?