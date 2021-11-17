Mercedes debuts the first S-Class plug-in hybrid with all-wheel drive in its history. This is the Mercedes S-Class 580 e 4MATIC, a version already on sale with rear drive but now increases safety. The luxury saloon offers performance as high as its efficiency.

The star brand has already confirmed that it will focus on plug-in hybrids with next-generation technology, populating its current range of models, and that it will abandon in 2030 shifting to a purely electrical approach. Until then, Mercedes will continue to offer sustainable mobility options in all its models, such as the one at hand in the new S-Class.

The flagship is already on sale with a rear-drive plug-in hybrid version, that of the S 580 e, expands the options for the most demanding customers with a variant of this that adds the all-wheel drive system to all four wheels. . The new Mercedes S-Class 580 e 4MATIC It is already in the order books of all dealers, although in principle it is only priced in Germany. In the rest of European countries, including Spain, they will be communicated in the coming weeks.

The interior of the Mercedes S-Class 580 and 4MATIC does not detract in luxury for its plug-in hybrid system

The Mercedes S-Class 580 e 4MATIC, a PHEV with all-wheel drive

Available with both a short and long wheelbase, the S 580 e 4MATIC maintains the same technical configuration as the rear-wheel drive model, with the petrol engine from 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder offering 367 hp of peak power and a 150 hp electric motor coupled to the 9-speed automatic gearbox «9G-Tronic». This unit delivers a maximum torque of 480 Nm, available immediately at the throttle pedal.

The result is staggering figures, as the combined maximum power amounts to 517 hp. In addition, it has a high-voltage battery that Approves a maximum autonomy of 100 kilometers, and being able to roll at a top speed of 140 km / h. The S-Class 580 e 4MATIC adds an on-board charger with a maximum power of 11 kW in alternating current, as well as an optional with up to 60 kW of direct current offering a fast charge of 100% of the capacity -28.6 kWh- in just 30 minutes.

A fourth generation plug-in hybrid system that delivers truly astonishing average fuel consumption data. The signature of the star has approved numbers that vary between 0.7 and 1.0 l / 100 km, some values ​​for the two body lengths and that differ by the diameter of the alloy wheels. A truly sustainable version if we take into account its figures, weight and that it is an all-wheel drive model.