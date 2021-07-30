Daimler has confirmed the novelties that the Mercedes, Smart and Mercedes-Maybach brands will present at the 2021 Munich Motor Show. Electrification will be the main protagonist with the new Mercedes EQE as the visible head. However, beyond this long-awaited electric saloon, there will be other great firsts that we must pay close attention to.

The celebration of Munich Motor Show 2021 it will mark the beginning of the recovery of normality in terms of events related to the automotive industry in Europe. The emergence of the coronavirus pandemic meant the cascading cancellation of a very long list of auto shows. Now, next September, we will have a great date again.

Daimler, one of the colossi of the automobile industry in the Old Continent, will make an appearance. A presence through your brands Mercedes, Mercedes-maybach, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-EQ

Y Smart. The company has prepared a wide selection of novelties in which electrification will be the protagonist. The debut in society of the new Mercedes EQE will be the main course, however, there will be other firsts to which we must pay a lot of attention.

Preview of the new Mercedes EQE that will be unveiled at the Munich Motor Show 2021

Mercedes at the Munich Motor Show 2021

One of the most relevant novelties that we can find at the Mercedes stand will be the “crossoverized” variant of the new C-Class. Mercedes C-Class All-Terrain will be a reality. At Motor.es we have already anticipated that the German manufacturer had been working on the development of a rival for the Audi A4 allroad quattro. Finally, Mercedes has officially confirmed that it will be a reality.

There is also a premiere related to the S-Class. new Mercedes S-Class 680 Guard, an armored variant to protect senior executives and government authorities.

Mercedes-Maybach at the Munich Motor Show 2021

The pinnacle of luxury at Daimler is neither more nor less than Mercedes-Maybach. This sub-brand is ready to start its transition towards 100% electric mobility and at this automobile event we will have a first look. The great Maybach’s novelty for the Munich Motor Show is a concept car which will be the prelude to the first electric vehicle to be launched on the market.

Mercedes-Maybach will show an accurate impression of how the centuries-old tradition of the utmost automotive luxury can be carried over into a new era. An era in which sustainable mobility will be the main protagonist.

Mercedes-EQ at the Munich Motor Show 2021

The growing Mercedes-EQ family will present its next two additions to the European public. On the one hand we have Mercedes EQB, the 100% electric alternative to the Mercedes GLB. An all-electric SUV with a seven-seater interior that we met in China and is now ready to land in Europe.

The new Mercedes EQE will also live its debut in society. The long-awaited electric saloon that will play the ‘little brother’ role of the new Mercedes EQS will hit showrooms to play a leading role. Mercedes places particular emphasis on the fact that the cabin will be very spacious.

Mercedes-AMG at the Munich Motor Show 2021

What’s new on the Mercedes-AMG agenda? Your first electric luxury saloon. It is the clear commitment to merge electric mobility with the AMG philosophy. A model that will not only have high performance, but above all an immersive and emotional driving experience.

On the other hand, and in parallel, Mercedes-AMG will present its first hybrid sports car with AMG E Performance technology. Its about new Mercedes-AMG GT 73 e 4MATIC Saloon.

Smart at the Munich Motor Show 2021

Another of the brands that we should pay a lot of attention to at this event is Smart. The reason? A show car will be presented in society that will advance many keys to the first new generation electric car that it will launch on the market. We must bear in mind that Smart has started a new and important chapter in its history after the entry into the scene of Geely. The Chinese automobile giant will be key in the development of these new models and, ultimately, in the long-term strategy that the brand will follow.

This show car, whose name is unknown, will allow us to glimpse what will be the Smart’s first SUV. A model that, with respect to the current ForTwo and ForFour, will not keep any relationship. It will debut design language, platform, propulsion system and technological equipment.

The Munich Hall 2021 will be held from September 7 to 12. On September 5, Mercedes will hold an event prior to the show in which some of these novelties will be announced. There will also be space to learn about Mercedes’ advances in connectivity and automation.