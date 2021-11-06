The first day of free practice at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez places Red Bull as the main favorite to win in Mexico. Lewis Hamilton admits that his car has a clear deficiency in relation to its rival.

Throughout the season, we have seen how Mercedes and Red Bull They have taken turns establishing themselves as a benchmark on the grid. Something that has fluctuated depending on the characteristics of the circuit and the evolutions implemented by each of the teams throughout the year.

In Mexico, a circuit in which altitude plays a decisive role, Mercedes is suffering more as a result of the lower capacity of its car to generate downforce, according to its own admission. Lewis hamilton.

“We have not had any major problems, but we lack downforce”

«The car has gone generally well. We haven’t really had any major problems and I think we are giving absolutely everything we have. I think what happens is that they are faster than us at the moment »recognizes the British.

“We have no real concerns with the car, but we lack downforce, which is definitely the reason why we lose half a second »he insists.

Mercedes still has time to turn the situation around, as only Friday has been completed. Valtteri Bottas He is aware that the time available on the track will have to be used well.

Loading tweet …

1456731881156890624

“The track was very dusty and so yesterday it was quite difficult to get a proper reading of how the car really is. But I thought it was not too far from how it should be. But we still need to find time because Red Bull seems fast, ”says the Finn.

“They seem faster, at least on a single lap, they have a really strong pace on the soft tire. So yes, we need to improve if we want to fight for pole », concludes.

Right now, Max Verstappen leads Lewis Hamilton by 12 points in the overall drivers ‘championship standings, while Mercedes leads the constructors’ championship with a 23-point margin over Red Bull.