Mercedes intends to appeal the FIA ​​decision



12/12/2021 On at 21:42 CET



The FIA ​​has dismissed Mercedes’ double claim after the outcome of the Formula 1 World Championship in which Max Verstappen has finally been proclaimed World Champion. After a controversial ending, Mercedes protested on the one hand, for the decision to let the five bent cars will go to safety to get a face-to-face ending of the two title contenders and on the other hand, that Verstappen to pressure Hamilton even being ahead of the English when he followed the safety car on the track.

The team of Toto wolff has released a statement in which it assures that it intends to appeal after the FIA ​​has decided to dismiss its claims and, therefore, has confirmed the victory of Red Bull over Hamilton.

From Mercedes they do not seem willing to give up and accept the defeat of Hamilton so easily: “We have presented the intention to appeal the decision of the stewards under Article 15 of the Sporting Code and Article 10 of the Judicial and Disciplinary Regulations“They assure from the team of the runner-up in the world.