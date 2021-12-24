Mercedes has always been about creating revolutionary, novel, dazzling and, in some cases, very powerful concepts. This is what happens now with this Mercedes GLE 350, a vehicle capable of all the best from its satisfactory and complete technology, its plug-in hybrid motorization and its benefits within the reach of very few SUVs, a category in which it is included. We know its technical data sheet.

Before the start of the SUV era, Mercedes already had a model for sale. It was the Mercedes GLE, although at that time it was not known under that name. This is located within the firm as the one between the Mercedes GLC and the Mercedes GLS. A Large Sports Utility belonging to segment E.

Now it does so in what is its fourth generation, a very distinguished specification with which the star’s signature has been able to break all the molds of design, performance, power … That is why this car is now presented as one of the segment leaders, and there are quite a few reasons for this.

We must remember that we will have a wide range of options that will allow us to have a great car full of technology, but everything has a cost and in some cases they will raise the price considerably. When it comes to choosing the engine, we have diesel options that go up to 330 hp power.

With the DGT environmental label Zero emissions, it is a car that follows the same line as those that are purely electric, especially in everything related to its equipment, technology and multimedia systems. He himself earns integers also for his journey of up to 99 kilometers in 100% electric mode. This SUV’s closest rival is the BMW X5 XDrive45e, which fights directly with it in the SUV category.

Type: plug-in hybrid (PHEV)

Year of production: 2020

Price: 80,000 euros

Capacity: 5 seats

Power: 330 hp

Acceleration: 6.9 seconds/ 100 km / h

Design

At first glance, and beyond being an SUV, which is the one that encompasses all its characteristics and makes it even more plausible, we have that this Mercedes has a line that is not seen in other models. Not even in its closest rival, the BMW X5. All in all, it is a vehicle that encompasses modernity and the side more classic and pure from the German firm.

Thus, in him his height appears as a key point, which is seen as the great protagonist. But there are other various aspects on the outside that also give rise to it. For example, the flat windshield, the low body and the descending rear line. Three things they do by drawing the elegant silhouette of this GLE.

Seen from the front, you can see a newly designed front end with a noble diamond-effect grille, which is what radiates a high-level sportiness that extends to the rear. In this area, muscular shoulders and the two-piece taillights add a sense of width to the package.

Another highlight are the wheels up to 55.9 cm (22 inches), which underline its SUV character. From more profiled body, it gains integers also partly because of its measurements. It is a concept that reaches 4.9 meters in length, 1.9 meters in width and 1.7 meters in width.

Versions

This car is a natural leader in its competition, in part, because it features more than one version. With him we have two specs, two mechanics that are seen in two concepts: one more coupe, with a much more sporty style, and another more urban. In any case, neither loses anything to the other.

For its specifications, this is offered with two diesel cycle engines: the 350 d 4MATIC (272 hp) and the 400 d 4MATIC (330 hp), the latter the one that will give our full attention. They both share a six cylinder block in-line, turbocharged, with 2.9 liters of displacement.

Although in the case of the more powerful version, the turbocharger is slightly different. The 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox and the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system complete the technical scheme. Of course, those who are lovers of gasoline they will not be left behind either.

And it is that the Mercedes GLE 350 also does because we have a second gasoline version. This is the one that has to do with the AMG 53 4MATIC +, with 435 hp, a block of 3.0 liters of displacement with turbocharger, plus an electric compressor and a 48 V network. The gearbox is also a nine-speed automatic and the traction, integral.

Motor and batteries

In your case, beyond various versions and specifications, we have this GLE 350 from 4Matic, the one that concerns us, is presented with two engines: on the one hand, a diesel mechanic. In it they center a four-cylinder combustion engine and two liters of displacement that offers us a power of 194 CV and that is associated with a 100 kW electric motor. This combination makes it for a total of 330 hp and a forceful torque of 700 Nm.

The electrical system, with batteries with a capacity of 31.2 kwh, is capable of registering autonomy according to the WLTP homologation cycle of between 90 and 99 km offering us an important range of use in this mode to cover daily trips without wasting fuel.

To recharge said battery, it is charged both in alternating current and fast charging in direct current. Mercedes has not announced the maximum power supported in fast charging, but it can charge from 10 to 80% in 20 minutes (or from 10 to 100% in about 30 minutes). Power is sent to all four wheels through a automatic transmission 9G-Tronic with nine relations, and allow you to register a 0 to 100 km / h in 6.9 seconds.

Consumption

By having a larger motor, what happens is that we will not have the figures of one that may be smaller. Thus, with the Mercedes GLE 350 it happens that, being a plug-in hybrid, it does not lend itself in the same way as another of its kind. This will do because with it you should try to circulate always, or as long as possible, in electric mode.

And that will require us to get used to plugging it in every time we use our car and park it in our garage. Given this, as the brand points out, it is not a car that consumes too much, far from it. But it is still somewhat far from those who appear at the head.

In this way we find that it maintains a mixed consumption of between 1.1 and 1.4 liters / 100 kilometers. In the case of electricity, this consumption will reach 24 kWh / 100, a more increasing level if we compare it with others in the category. As a whole, at first glance it does not seem too much for its category, but it is significantly higher than with another of its class.

Interior and finishes

Inside, this GLE responds with all the comforts. It is not for nothing its imposing figure since inside you can see everything that the exterior presents us in very extreme sizes. Thus, we can say without mistake that it is a very spacious vehicleIt doesn’t matter whether we do it in the front or rear seats: space is guaranteed.

As seen in the images that accentuate this text, all seats have electric adjustment and heating (even the rear seats) with a comfortable body fit that allows us to travel comfortably. A highlight is the dashboard, which is chaired by the huge instrumentation displays and the multimedia system.

This, in your case, is what gives it a touch avant-garde. In addition, in this case of the plug-in version, the instrumentation display includes specific functions, where the driver can configure the method and times for recharging the battery.

But also the one that can be notified of an alternative route through the navigation system, to reach the recharging points, enabled along the assigned route. The luggage compartment of these plug-in hybrid variants of the GLE has a total of 490 liters, and that of the GLE Coupé 510 liters of capacity.

equipment

Moving on to the different levels of equipment, with this Mercedes GLE 350 4Matic we can enjoy driving in its most comfortable expression. They are about two packets that adds an elegant finish to the equipment of the line, in the same way that it happens for the rest of the class.

If we choose the second package (the most expensive) we will have two-tone leather seats and the decorative stitching on the instrument panel. In its standard equipment we will also have 19-inch alloy wheels, carbon fiber inserts and adaptive cruise control. Everything, in addition, of others that as a whole can raise the price of the vehicle to touch 59,000 euros.

As standard, it incorporates the blind spot assistant that alerts the driver of the presence of other users on the road. When the car is stationary, a light signal is activated in the mirrors as an alert. While on the road, you can step in and automatically apply the brakes to avoid impact.

Additional features

For the extras, we can also count on the two mentioned above, the Premium and the AMG. In both cases it is presented with a new lighting section in which the High Performance LED lighting makes his appearance. With it we will light in a way providing security in our movements.

For its part, and if we focus on the Premium category, we also have the possibility of equipping the Mercedes GLE 350 4MAtic with MultiBeam LED matrix lighting, which increases the price of the vehicle by 578 € more. One of the most favorable points is that in its Premium extras, Mercedes has managed to adapt to all preferences. This has been done because, in addition to being able to choose the touch controls of the rest of the equipment (screen, multimedia system …), we can control it physically. This will be for the dashboard as well as for the center console and for the steering wheel.

Maintenance

Something very important when heading to these cars is to be clear that hybrid technology plug-ins do not need as many liquid and mobile elements as traditional ones do. Or what is the same: it will make its maintenance is less and, in most cases, considerably cheaper.

However, Mercedes estimates that the service battery of this GLE 350 is changed every four years, while in the gasoline or diesel versions it is not a component with a preset life. This is also seen with the change of the belt, which is shortened from the 120,000 at 90,000 km or 6 years.

The rest of the components have very similar interventions programmed and there is no maintenance marked for the electric propulsion system. Diesel does schedule, although in the very long term, more complex interventions, such as replacing the timing belt or checking the particulate filter.

Guarantee

Yes; The reliability of these plug-in hybrid cars has greatly improved, but the proliferation of electronic elements and systems to reduce polluting emissions in engines means that we are not exempt from having to go to the workshop on occasion to carry out a repair.

That is why the type of guarantee that each brand offers becomes one of the more aspects to value when making a decision. And in the case of this model, the Mercedes GLE 350, it is quite extensive. First of all, when we get hold of it, during the first two years we will not have any repair costs, as the law dictates.

It is important that we know that the labor and materials used for maintenance such as inspection service, oil or antifreeze changes, bump repairs and replacements due to normal wear and tear of the vehicle, are excluded from the guarantee. Towards the anti-corrosion guarantee, the cars with the four rings offer 12 years that they do not include damage resulting from extreme environmental conditions, insufficient care, or exterior damage and visible signs of corrosion.

