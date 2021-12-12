

12/12/2021 On at 17:26 CET



Mercedes has not accepted the defeat of Lewis Hamilton against Max Verstappen and has presented a double protest before the FIA: one on the procedure with during the safety car, when the race direction sent five cars to split in order for Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton went head-to-head for the title in the final lap of the race. And the other for observing that while the safety car was still on the track, Verstappen has put pressure on Hamilton, getting to be ahead of the Englishman in a curve, which if so, is totally prohibited.

“If the race director considers that it is safe to do and the message that bent cars can recover lap has been sent to all competitors through the official system, all of them must overtake the cars of the lap of the leader and the car of security “, explains article 48.12 of the international sports code, for which Mercedes claims.

These are the articles of the 2 protests of Mercedes. https://t.co/MlPl3cwYWM pic.twitter.com/zL7gQsIwOn – Toni Cuquerella (@tonicuque) December 12, 2021

The boss of Mercedes, Toto Wolff, has urged the race director to rectify Michael Masi through the communication channel they have with the FIA ​​and subsequently the team has officially presented its protest, to which it has added that of Verstappen’s advanced position.

Everything can be a loser ‘tantrum’, although until the commissioners listen to the parties and decide, the suspense continues.