In a few weeks, the Mercedes EQS 350 will call in Spain. As we anticipated, the signature of the star already sells the most basic version of the luxury electric saloon in Germany and, soon, it will be extended to other European countries. A much more affordable variant, with rational features and sufficient autonomy.

The new Mercedes EQS 350 it is already a reality in Germany. As we anticipated at the end of last summer, the German brand prepared an access version to the range of the electric saloon for 2022. Mercedes has not only kept its word, but has practically launched the new year with this option, which becomes on the most basic step and in the next few weeks it will arrive in Spain.

Although there are no prices for our country, there are for the domestic German, and suddenly has lowered the amount no less than 30,000 Euros. A figure that is said early, but still leaves the bar for disbursement very high. A significant discount that, logically, is accompanied by a significant loss of performance, autonomy, equipment and image in the new Mercedes EQS, practically unrecognizable compared to the official presentation.

The interior of the Mercedes EQS 350 is elegant and luxurious but loses cache

Mercedes EQS 350, the most basic and “cheapest” option arrives

The star brand also offers the special “Edition 1” finish in this version, which adds an important extra but allows to have an image more in line with the flagship by eliminating the simple black panel of the front grille, among other details. . The firm offers different equipment packages with a series of elements that will save customers money, although details such as the 360º camera or the panoramic roof will not be available. Aesthetically, one of the special details of the 350 are 19-inch diameter alloy wheels, instead of 21-inch that mount the superior versions.

The entry level also has an interior shared with the EQS 450+, with the more “traditional” dashboard. The instrument cluster features a 10.25-inch screen and the center console is occupied by the touch panel inherited from the combustion S-Class. A not so attractive appearance but it does have a very interesting equipment highlighting the Full LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, active air suspension, heated front seats and MBUX navigation with augmented reality function.

The “discount” also reaches the mechanical section. The EQS 350 is offered with an electric motor that yields a maximum power of 292 hp and is located on the rear axle, so it is a propulsion version. It offers no less than 40 hp less than the most basic option so far, that of the EQS 450. Despite the fact that the battery capacity is also reduced from 107.8 kWh to 90.56 kWh net, is more than enough for a maximum autonomy that will reach the 626 kilometers in combined cycle, and 699 kilometers in the city, both according to the WLTP cycle. It is 80% rechargeable in just 32 minutes.

Mercedes EQS 350 prices in Germany

Version Base Edition 1 EQS 350 € 97,806.10 € 115,656.10

Prices valid from January / 2022, in Germany, not including discounts or other promotions