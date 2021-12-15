Dec 15, 2021 at 10:34 am CET

sport.es

Shortly after the Mercedes team protested the final result of the Abu Dhabi GP where Max verstappen won the drivers’ title, some images were leaked of the party in which some of the members of the German team participated after having lost the World Championship and with Lewis hamilton as dethroned king.

But not everything was bad news for Mercedes, since for the eighth consecutive year it was proclaimed world champion of constructors, a success especially for its manager Toto wolff And perhaps to celebrate that award, they went to party.

Some images of the celebration have been leaked where you can see, to a Wolff uninhibited and very far from the formal image that he usually gives, even jumping from a platform to be caught on the fly. A night without prejudice to compensate for the pressure they have suffered during this very hard year.

But the publication of the images has not been liked by Mercedes, who requested by direct message to those who hung them to delete it, under threat of even taking legal action.