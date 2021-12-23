The new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC + is ready to begin its assault on European dealerships. The first 100% electric sports saloon signed by Mercedes-AMG already has a price in Spain and its configurator has been opened, revealing all the details of the range.

The new Mercedes-AMG EQS is already in production. A mass production process that takes place in Factory 56 of the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen (Germany). There it shares facilities with other models, including the Mercedes EQS. Deliveries in the Spanish territory will take place in the first half of next year.

The new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC + already has a price in Spain

The equipment of the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC +



Being the version that crowns the new EQS range, it boasts a wide range of equipment. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment that this model brings with it:

360 ° camera parking package

Heated and electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear-view mirrors

Optical Groups Digital Light

10 degree rear axle steering

AIRMATIC package

AMG exterior package

Electric tailgate opening and closing

Rear spoiler

21-inch AMG light-alloy wheels

Interior lighting package

Dynamic Select driving mode selector

AMG Performance multifunction steering wheel in Nappa leather

AMG floor mats

AMG Nappa leather upholstery black / space gray

Multi-contour seats for driver and front passenger, heated and heated

Heated comfort rear seats for outside seats

Open pore anthracite linestructure linden wood inserts

Energizing Air Control Plus System

Advanced Plus Package

Comfort connectivity package

Preparation for car sharing

Premium remote access services

Storage compartment under the center console

Dark tinted rear windows

Heated windscreen washer

Charging cable for smooth mains socket 1.8 kW

Augmented reality for MBUX navigation

MBUX Hyperscreen system with OLED passenger display

Wireless charger for compatible mobile phones

Keyless start and access system

The autonomy of the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC +

The powertrain of the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC + consists of two engines, one per axle. Engines that develop a power of 484 kW (658 hp) which, thanks to the «boost» function and the Race Start driving mode, can achieve for a certain period of time the 560 kW (761 hp). The maximum torque is 1,020 Nm. The motors are powered by the energy stored in a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Modern, elegant and technological, this is the interior of the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC +

Price of the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC + in Spain

Version PVP Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC + € 171,050

Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

By having an electric motor per axle, it boasts a system of AMG Performance 4MATIC + all-wheel drive. It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds (3.4 seconds with the boost function) and reaching a top speed of 250 km / h. It declares a range of 575 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. The average consumption is 21.5 kWh per 100 km respectively.