The new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC + is ready to begin its assault on European dealerships. The first 100% electric sports saloon signed by Mercedes-AMG already has a price in Spain and its configurator has been opened, revealing all the details of the range.
Everything is ready for the arrival of the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC + to European dealers. The commercial journey of the Mercedes-AMG’s first 100% electric series-production saloon has started. Mercedes has opened the configurator of its new and very interesting model, which reveals all the details of the range. Equipment, options, benefits and, what is more important, its price.
The new Mercedes-AMG EQS is already in production. A mass production process that takes place in Factory 56 of the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen (Germany). There it shares facilities with other models, including the Mercedes EQS. Deliveries in the Spanish territory will take place in the first half of next year.
The equipment of the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC +
Being the version that crowns the new EQS range, it boasts a wide range of equipment. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment that this model brings with it:
- 360 ° camera parking package
- Heated and electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear-view mirrors
- Optical Groups Digital Light
- 10 degree rear axle steering
- AIRMATIC package
- AMG exterior package
- Electric tailgate opening and closing
- Rear spoiler
- 21-inch AMG light-alloy wheels
- Interior lighting package
- Dynamic Select driving mode selector
- AMG Performance multifunction steering wheel in Nappa leather
- AMG floor mats
- AMG Nappa leather upholstery black / space gray
- Multi-contour seats for driver and front passenger, heated and heated
- Heated comfort rear seats for outside seats
- Open pore anthracite linestructure linden wood inserts
- Energizing Air Control Plus System
- Advanced Plus Package
- Comfort connectivity package
- Preparation for car sharing
- Premium remote access services
- Storage compartment under the center console
- Dark tinted rear windows
- Heated windscreen washer
- Charging cable for smooth mains socket 1.8 kW
- Augmented reality for MBUX navigation
- MBUX Hyperscreen system with OLED passenger display
- Wireless charger for compatible mobile phones
- Keyless start and access system
The autonomy of the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC +
The powertrain of the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC + consists of two engines, one per axle. Engines that develop a power of 484 kW (658 hp) which, thanks to the «boost» function and the Race Start driving mode, can achieve for a certain period of time the 560 kW (761 hp). The maximum torque is 1,020 Nm. The motors are powered by the energy stored in a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery.
Price of the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC + in Spain
Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions
By having an electric motor per axle, it boasts a system of AMG Performance 4MATIC + all-wheel drive. It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds (3.4 seconds with the boost function) and reaching a top speed of 250 km / h. It declares a range of 575 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. The average consumption is 21.5 kWh per 100 km respectively.