The new Mercedes S-Class is the only model of its kind equipped with level 3 autonomous driving technology, a system also embedded in the EQS. The star brand has taken an important step forward in this matter, as it is the first manufacturer in the world to have just received official approval to offer this system to its customers.

The star brand conceived its two flagships so that both could have level 3 autonomous driving, an advanced system that allows S-Class and EQS owners to delegate the task of driving to the vehicle, although with the permanent presence and vigilance to regain control when the system so requests. The German firm is meeting its deadlines, because when it comes to configuring the combustion flagship, it already customers were offered the possibility of mounting the most sophisticated option, the “DRIVE PILOT” system.

Units that are equipped with this technology, for now, are “capped”, as the brand was waiting to receive official approval to unlock such a function. A approval you just received from the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), which means that, on the one hand, it is the first manufacturer in the world to achieve this permit and, on the other, that German customers will be able to have this system available from mid-2022, with almost 13,200 kilometers where they will be able to test the system.

Fleet of Mercedes models testing the autonomous level 3 system on board the Mercedes S-Class

Level 3 autonomous driving in Mercedes will be available in 2022

Still, the brand works with prototypes in the United States and China to implement this system in these countries as long as they have legal regulations. The «DRIVE PILOT» will only work in heavy traffic situations on certain sections of motorway and up to a maximum speed of 60 km / h, so the sides of the steering wheel rim have new buttons to activate the equipment. In doing so, the system takes over controlling speed and safety distance with the vehicles in front staying in the center of the lane.

The advanced equipment of common LiDAR sensors, radar and cameras is completed by a new generation of cameras in the rear window and up to microphones that can detect the presence of emergency vehicle sirens, so that the system itself separates the vehicle and gives way. Mercedes has thought of everything for the safety of the passengers, so the steering wheel rim is equipped with a humidity sensor. Nothing has been left to chance, and neither has the navigation system, which features the most advanced HD maps and is continually updated, so positioning is a matter of centimeters.

These maps reproduce three-dimensional images, continuously sending data of the events on the route, the orography and the traffic signs. The powerful on-board software is in charge of analyzing all this information, being able to carry out maneuvers of dodges the vehicle in front or comes to a complete stop the S-Class -or the EQS- if the driver does not take up the controls after several warnings to do so.